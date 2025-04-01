Shocking Allegations: Cardi B Claims Ex Offset Threatened Murder-Suicide and Sent Out Revenge P--- Amid Their Nasty Divorce
"This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life," the "Money" vocalist, 32, spilled.
"Mind you, he sent text messages to somebody I was dealing with videos of me and him having s--," she continued. "That’s the kind of s--- that I was dealing with for the past two months."
"Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me. He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it," Cardi expressed.
In addition, she alleged the Migos rapper's new girlfriend — believed to be model Melanie Jayda — has been bothering her as well.
- Cardi B and Offset Broke Up and Reconciled Privately More Than Once Before Most Recent Split, Claims Insider: 'They're Tumultuous'
- Cardi B Confirms She's 'Been Single for a Minute Now' as Estranged Husband Offset Vehemently Denies Cheating With Rapper Chrisean Rock
- Cardi B and Offset Spark Reconciliation Rumors After Romantic Valentine's Day Dinner Date
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"You've been harassing me and harassing the man that I've been dealing with for months already," the "Bodak Yellow" singer stated. "You’ve been harassing my friends … you sent people to get my friend beat up."
Offset, 33, has yet to respond to the claims, and Cardi didn't reveal the identity of the new guy she's been seeing.
The estranged spouses have a long and complicated history together, as after marrying in 2017 and welcoming their first child together, Cardi revealed in 2018 that they were separating.
Though the two then rekindled their romance, Cardi reportedly filed for divorce in 2020, but once again, they got back together. The pair went on to welcome their second child in 2021.
By the end of 2023, the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum revealed she had "been single for a minute" and confirmed they had split once more.
Cardi wound up filing for divorce from Offset in July 2024, and just one day later, she shockingly revealed she was pregnant with their third child — however the two didn't call off the split.
At the time, he spread rumors that the baby might not be his, though Offset was by her side when she gave birth in September.
This past December, the Bronx native slammed her ex for shaming her dating life and begged him to sign the divorce papers, though the paperwork still hasn't been finalized.