Shocking Allegations: Cardi B Claims Ex Offset Threatened Murder-Suicide and Sent Out Revenge P--- Amid Their Nasty Divorce

Composite photo of Cardi B and Offset
Source: @iamcardib/instagram;mega

The exes have been on and off since marrying in 2017.

By:

April 1 2025, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

Cardi B and estranged husband Offset's relationship has become shockingly toxic behind closed doors.

On Saturday, March 29, the mother-of-three went live on X's Spaces to reveal she's been "very quiet" about the harassment she's endured from her ex over the "past couple of months."

shocking allegations cardi b claims ex offset threatened murder suicide divorce
Source: mega

Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset in July 2024.

"This guy is upset that I sent his girlfriend text messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life," the "Money" vocalist, 32, spilled.

"Mind you, he sent text messages to somebody I was dealing with videos of me and him having s--," she continued. "That’s the kind of s--- that I was dealing with for the past two months."

shocking allegations cardi b claims ex offset threatened murder suicide divorce
Source: mega

The mom-of-three claimed Offset threatened to take his life and hers in harassing messages.

"Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me. He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it," Cardi expressed.

In addition, she alleged the Migos rapper's new girlfriend — believed to be model Melanie Jayda — has been bothering her as well.

MORE ON:
Cardi B

"You've been harassing me and harassing the man that I've been dealing with for months already," the "Bodak Yellow" singer stated. "You’ve been harassing my friends … you sent people to get my friend beat up."

Offset, 33, has yet to respond to the claims, and Cardi didn't reveal the identity of the new guy she's been seeing.

shocking allegations cardi b claims ex offset threatened murder suicide divorce
Source: mega

Cardi B alleged that her estranged husband sent revenge p--- to her new beau.

The estranged spouses have a long and complicated history together, as after marrying in 2017 and welcoming their first child together, Cardi revealed in 2018 that they were separating.

Though the two then rekindled their romance, Cardi reportedly filed for divorce in 2020, but once again, they got back together. The pair went on to welcome their second child in 2021.

By the end of 2023, the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum revealed she had "been single for a minute" and confirmed they had split once more.

shocking allegations cardi b claims ex offset threatened murder suicide divorce
Source: mega

The stars share three children.

Cardi wound up filing for divorce from Offset in July 2024, and just one day later, she shockingly revealed she was pregnant with their third child — however the two didn't call off the split.

At the time, he spread rumors that the baby might not be his, though Offset was by her side when she gave birth in September.

This past December, the Bronx native slammed her ex for shaming her dating life and begged him to sign the divorce papers, though the paperwork still hasn't been finalized.

