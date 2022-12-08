Cardi B Hilariously Reacts To King Charles' Old Love Triangle While Watching 'The Crown': 'Camilla Thinks She's Slick'

She's a fan! It appears Cardi B is in the midst of The Crown's fifth season, as the rapper can't stop tweeting about the love triangle between King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Diana.

Though Netflix's hit series is a fictionalized version of the royal family's history, it still depicted real life drama that occurred behind close doors, with the most recent season heavily focusing on the demise of Charles and Diana's marriage in addition to his tryst with his now wife.