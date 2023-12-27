Cardi B and Offset's Ups and Downs Through the Years: What Went Wrong in Their Marriage Explained in 20 Clicks
2016: Cardi B and Offset Met
January 2017: Cardi B and Offset Collaborated on Her Mixtape
Months after their meeting, Cardi B and Offset collaborated on some tracks. They released their first collaborative work, "Lick," amid the pair's skyrocketing fame.
February 5, 2017: They Marked Their First Date
Cardi B and Offset initially denied their relationship, but they soon confirmed they had their first date at the 2017 Super Bowl.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper explained to GQ how things almost didn't work out.
"I told my publicist to tell him because I was very shy, 'Listen, if we gonna go on a public date together, you cannot make me look like a dumba-- after this,'" she said. "And he was like, 'No, I really like her. I'm really feeling her.' We was talking, we was making out. We didn't f---."
Cardi B disclosed, "After the Super Bowl, it got really serious because I feel, like, all eyes on us."
May 1, 2017: Cardi B and Offset Sparked More Romance Rumors
The romance rumors continued after their first public appearance and Cardi B's continuous Instagram updates featuring Offset. They ignited the buzz when they attended a Met Gala after-party together.
October 27, 2017: Offset Popped the Question
Following a series of denials from the duo, Offset and Cardi B officially got engaged during a Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia.
January 2018: Offset Accused of Cheating on Cardi B
Not long after their very public marriage proposal, Offset dealt with headaches after videos of him in bed with multiple women went viral. While he did not set the record straight when he spoke about the incident in a discussion with Rolling Stone, Cardi B shared her thoughts online.
"No, it's not right for a [n----] to cheat…But what you want me to do?" she wrote. "Go f--- me another n----? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s--- happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo."
February 2018: Cardi B Broke Her Silence Again
Cardi B offered her opinion on Offset's infamous video during a February 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan.
"I know I look good, I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented," she began. "I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s--- with my man, and I don't got to explain why."
She told the public she would make her decision and not let anyone else do it for her.
April 7, 2018: Cardi B Confirmed Her Pregnancy
Cardi B debuted a huge baby bump to finally confirm the pregnancy speculations during her Saturday Night Live appearance.
June 2018: Cardi B and Offset's Marriage Certificate Emerged
According to the wedding certificate TMZ obtained in June 2018, the then-couple tied the knot in September 2017 — a month before Offset proposed publicly.
July 10, 2018: Cardi B and Offset Welcomed Kulture
On July 10, 2018, Cardi B and Offset officially became first-time parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. She announced her delivery in an Instagram post featuring a snap from her maternity photoshoot.
December 5, 2018: Cardi B and Offset Split
Only a few months after celebrating their first wedding anniversary, Cardi B confirmed her and Offset's breakup in a post on Instagram, saying things "had not been working out" between them.
"It's nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father," she continued.
January 2019: Cardi B and Offset Reunited
Cardi B and Offset made their way back to each other immediately and decided to make things work again in January 2019. They celebrated their special days together again as they cared for their daughter.
September 2020: Cardi B Opened Up About the Drama Surrounding Their Marriage; She Filed For a Divorce
Five days before their third wedding anniversary, Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset at an Atlanta courthouse after he became the center of a s-- tape cheating scandal with another woman. The interaction allegedly happened in December 2017, three months after their wedding.
November 2, 2020: They Canceled Their Divorce Filing
Cardi B and Offset reconciled again and requested the cancelation of the divorce filing. A judge in Fulton County, Ga., dismissed the case without prejudice.
September 4, 2021: Cardi B and Offset Welcomed Their Second Child
The pair welcomed another bundle of joy: Wave Set Cephus.
"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," they said in a joint statement to People. "He is already loved so much by family and friends, and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."
April 16, 2022: Cardi B Gave Offset an Ultimatum
Cardi B shared a story of how they got married in her interview with Essence.
"We were making out and he was like, 'You're going to have my baby one day,'" Cardi B recalled. "And I was like, 'We ain't having no baby. You have to marry me,' and he was like, 'Alright, let's get married.'"
June 2023: Cardi B and Offset Had More Drama
After Offset's cheating dramas, he shared a cryptic post on X, accusing his then-wife of infidelity.
"My wife f------ a N---- on me gang yall n---- know how I come," the post read.
Meanwhile, the "Please Me" singer responded by sharing a conversation in which she sang "I Should Have Cheated" by Keyshia Cole.
July 31, 2023: Offset Clarified His Tweet About Cardi B's Alleged Cheating
Offset clarified the tweet over a month after the blunder, saying Cardi B did not cheat on him.
"That's my wife. I love her to death," he told Angela Yee. "If you got a New York woman, you know she's a pitbull at the mouth. She get crazy at the mouth a little bit, and I was really lit that night. We [were] going back and forth and I was like, 'Watch this.'"
December 4, 2023: Cardi B and Offset Unfollowed Each Other on Instagram
Split rumors emerged as fans noticed the duo unfollowed each other on Instagram. Cardi B also posted cryptic messages that read: "You know when you just out grow relationships" and "I'm tired of protecting peoples feelings...I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST."
December 11, 2023: Cardi B Confirmed Their Split
Cardi B declared she is single during an Instagram Live, confirming that she and Offset had broken up for good. While she did not know how to tell her fans the news, she reportedly had been dropping hints on her Instagram Story.