Cardi B and Offset's Ups and Downs Through the Years: What Went Wrong in Their Marriage Explained in 20 Clicks

Cardi B and Offset initially denied their relationship, but they soon confirmed they had their first date at the 2017 Super Bowl.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper explained to GQ how things almost didn't work out.

"I told my publicist to tell him because I was very shy, 'Listen, if we gonna go on a public date together, you cannot make me look like a dumba-- after this,'" she said. "And he was like, 'No, I really like her. I'm really feeling her.' We was talking, we was making out. We didn't f---."

Cardi B disclosed, "After the Super Bowl, it got really serious because I feel, like, all eyes on us."