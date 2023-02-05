Carole Baskin Didn't Tell Don Lewis' Family He Was Missing For Days After Disappearance, Volunteer Claimed All Was 'Business As Usual': Source

As Lewis' family scrambled for information on the missing man, the source notes Baskin immediately got to work on sorting out legal concerns, revealing that "within a three week period" she filed "two Power of Attorneys, she filed a will," and she also went to court in order to "get full conservatorship of the estate" — all things the source confirms are not typical for a close family member searching for a missing relative.

The source also shares Baskin "created a narrative" when it came to what she told authorities about her then-husband's physical health and mental state.

"In the original missing persons report, she never mentions him having any dementia or Alzheimer's or anything like that. The next day, when the van is located," he continues, referring to police finding the vehicle Lewis was allegedly driving when he left the property the day he went missing, "she tells them, well, he's kind of suffering from dementia...forgetting things."