Notary Listed On Will Of Carole Baskin's Missing Ex-Husband Claims She Never Signed Document

Smith also points out the notary’s address is listed at 12802 Easy Street in Tampa, Fla., which happens to be the address to Baskin’s Cat Rescue home, instead of Wittkopp’s house, according to the Florida Department of State website which has the names of all registered notaries.

"When we went back and looked up the notary stamp under Florida’s Department of State (DOS) site, the address that the notary stamp was sent to was Carol's address," Smith explains. "So the notary stamp wasn't even sent to the housekeeper’s home. It was sent to Carole’s house!"

The DOS records also show the notary stamp was issued on November 16, 1996, while the will and power of attorney were executed five days later on November 21.