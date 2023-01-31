Notary Listed On Will Of Carole Baskin's Missing Ex-Husband Claims She Never Signed Document
The drama surrounding Tiger King star Carole Baskin never ceases to stop.
As reported, the signature on the will belonging to her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis — who was allegedly spotted in Costa Rica — is presumed to be forged, and OK! has now uncovered even more bombshell evidence questioning the validity of the document, which gave the cat lover total control of his $5 million estate.
Sandra K. Wittkopp, who worked as a housekeeper and served as the registered notary on the questionable will, told Lewis’ family spokesman Jack "Ripper" Smith she didn’t sign the document or the power of attorney that gave Baskin control over the vast fortune.
"She did say someone forged my name on the will and the power of attorney," Smith tells OK!. "The power of attorney is what gave Carol their control over the estate!"
There are also questions as to the how the lifelong housekeeper became a notary in the first place.
"When I asked her why would a housekeeper need notary stamps, she said, 'Oh Carol got it for me,'" Smith spilled, recalling the chat with the now 71-year-old. "I was like what do you mean she got it for you? And she said, 'Well she filled out the thing and sent it in.'"
Smith also points out the notary’s address is listed at 12802 Easy Street in Tampa, Fla., which happens to be the address to Baskin’s Cat Rescue home, instead of Wittkopp’s house, according to the Florida Department of State website which has the names of all registered notaries.
"When we went back and looked up the notary stamp under Florida’s Department of State (DOS) site, the address that the notary stamp was sent to was Carol's address," Smith explains. "So the notary stamp wasn't even sent to the housekeeper’s home. It was sent to Carole’s house!"
The DOS records also show the notary stamp was issued on November 16, 1996, while the will and power of attorney were executed five days later on November 21.
The website showed Wittkopp served as only a one-term notary because she didn’t re-register after her commission expired on November 15, 2000.
In addition, Wittkopp also shared with Smith that she didn’t even see the two witnesses who signed the will and power of attorney.
The housekeeper told Smith the witnesses, Susan E. Aronoff and Doug W. Edwards, were part-time workers at the Big Cat Rescue and usually on weekend duty. Wittkopp rarely saw them, Smith said.
"I wouldn't have notarized anything like that because I never saw those people there," Smith recalls the housekeeper telling him.
What’s more, Smith provided a sworn court document showing Aronoff, now named Susan Bradshaw, admitting she also didn’t sign the will or power of attorney, as according to the short-lived lawsuit filed by Lewis' family against Baskin in 2020, she stated, "…Someone placed my name as witness on those documents, and in doing so, made me as much a victim as any of the plaintiffs."