Carole Middleton Played a Key Role in Caring for Kate Middleton After Her 'Heartbreaking' 2007 Breakup From Prince William

William decided to end things with his then-girlfriend over the phone.

"Soon afterward, seemingly out of the blue, William — now a 2nd Lieutenant in the Blues and Royals — telephoned her to suggest that they split up. He told her they both needed 'a bit of space' to 'find our own way,' and he was unable to promise her marriage," Jobson noted.

According to the author, the conversation was "emotionally charged" and they were on "different pages."

"It was a devastating blow to Catherine, who felt doubly let down at being dumped over the phone," he noted. "Though it wasn't the first time William had called time on their relationship, it felt final."