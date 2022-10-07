Kate Middleton Maintains Her Composure As Heckler In Ireland Snipes At Her To Go Home
Yikes! Though the royal family's public engagements usually go off without a hitch, Kate Middleton endured a bit of trouble when she visited Ireland on Thursday, October 6.
While at Carrickfergus Castle with Prince William, the brunette beauty was greeting the locals when one woman suddenly spoke up.
"Nice to meet you, but it would be better for us if you were in your own country," she told the mom-of-three who was shaking her hand. "Ireland belongs to the Irish." In video footage, the woman can be seen recording the interaction on her phone, but Kate maintained her composure and gave a laugh before moving on.
Fans admired the 40-year-old for her reaction, with one Twitter user writing, "Catherine handled the situation very gracefully though."
"Catherine just moved on without missing a beat. Lol," quipped another, with a third noting, "And the Princess of Wales handled it with Grace and Dignity. As always."
There's been tension between Northern Ireland and England for centuries, with Queen Elizabeth II once addressing the issue back in 2011.
"It is a sad and regrettable reality that through history our islands have experienced more than their fair share of heartache, turbulence and loss ... with the benefit of historical hindsight we can all see things which we wish had been done differently, or not at all," she stated. "To all those who have suffered as a consequence of our troubled past, I extend my sincere thoughts and deep sympathy."
Thew newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales were in town to meet with charities and other community groups such as PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland. At a food market, the couple mixed and mingled in addition to whipping up their own cocktails.
One of their final stops was at Carrick Connect, where they praised the staff for "supporting children and young people in the community with social or emotional difficulties." After their trip concluded, they shared a video montage on their official Instagram page, captioning the post, "Thank you for having us, Northern Ireland!"
PA Media shared a video of Kate's interaction with the heckler.
