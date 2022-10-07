Kate Middleton Maintains Her Composure As Heckler In Ireland Snipes At Her To Go Home

"Catherine just moved on without missing a beat. Lol," quipped another, with a third noting, "And the Princess of Wales handled it with Grace and Dignity. As always."

There's been tension between Northern Ireland and England for centuries, with Queen Elizabeth II once addressing the issue back in 2011.

"It is a sad and regrettable reality that through history our islands have experienced more than their fair share of heartache, turbulence and loss ... with the benefit of historical hindsight we can all see things which we wish had been done differently, or not at all," she stated. "To all those who have suffered as a consequence of our troubled past, I extend my sincere thoughts and deep sympathy."