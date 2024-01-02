Kate Middleton Strategically Avoids 'Direct Attacks' on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Royal Gatherings
Kate Middleton is using the power of fashion to send a message to her in-laws! The Princess of Wales sported a blue Alexander McQueen ensemble during the royal Christmas walk at Sandringham, and fashion experts saw her attire as a way to avoid discussing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's noticeable absence.
"The royals wear looks strategically. It is part of their role to not offend the King, the institution, the country or the company that they're hosting or being hosted," Jennifer Von Walderdorff told GB News.
The Princess of Wales is often praised for her garments, and she participates in flag-dressing and other diplomatic trends.
"Depending on the occasion or engagement — they will ensure they are in keeping with the environment and remain either neutral or inoffensive," Von Walderdroff added.
The mother-of-three's garb was viewed as something aligned with members of The Firm and not as a jab at the Sussexes.
"But [for Kate] having a nefarious hidden agenda, this feels unlikely," the commentator continued. "To wear color in support of a charity, country and celebration is 'on brand' with the royals in general."
"Kate will continue to wear strategically put-together looks, as it is simply her duty, more so now as a princess," she added. "From my perspective, there is no direct attack on Meghan and Harry, but more so playing by the rules and [she] does that the best."
The royals' relationship with their wardrobe was explored in the docuseries Harry & Meghan, as the Duchess of Sussex discussed embracing muted tones to avoid pulling attention away from the Windsors.
"Meghan has spoken up about how it is important not to detract from senior royals by the color and style choices worn and [the need] to play the role perfectly. So Kate will ensure she plays by the rules and doesn't put herself in the firing line," she added.
OK! previously reported Kate's clothing was perceived as a a symbol of togetherness.
"Princess Kate has been known for her influential style status since her engagement to Prince William back in 2010," Danielle Rogers-Clark explained. "The now-Princess Of Wales knows the impact of her looks."
"As a senior working royal, Kate is unable to ‘speak her truth’ in the way her sister-in-law Meghan has been able to, so Kate has become accustomed to sending hidden messages through her outfits," the fashionista continued.
The mom-of-three managed to look chic while channeling the aesthetic of the Norfolk region.
"The earthy tones once again signify unity and are in keeping with the country chic vibe that the family tend to adhere to," she pointed out.
"My thoughts on the Princess’s Sandringham style this year, her blue-toned outfit, subtly, in her signature Kate way, sent out a message of togetherness, love and harmony," Rogers-Clark noted. "Although, I would have loved to see another bold scarlet red look of power, the modern-day version of the revenge dress!"