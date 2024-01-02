Kate Middleton Strategically Avoids 'Direct Attacks' on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Royal Gatherings

"The royals wear looks strategically. It is part of their role to not offend the King, the institution, the country or the company that they're hosting or being hosted," Jennifer Von Walderdorff told GB News.

The Princess of Wales is often praised for her garments, and she participates in flag-dressing and other diplomatic trends.

"Depending on the occasion or engagement — they will ensure they are in keeping with the environment and remain either neutral or inoffensive," Von Walderdroff added.