Carole Radziwill Says She Was 'Floored' by Sai De Silva 'Peppering Her With Questions' on Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Ties in 'RHONY'

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Carole Radziwill has had enough of her Real Housewives of New York City costars grilling her over her alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. During the Tuesday, October 20 episode, Radziwill, 63, complained to fellow housewife Erika Hammond about Sai De Silva's line of questioning during the cast's trip to Moskito Island.

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Carole Radziwill Blasted Sai De Silva Over Ghislaine Maxwell Questions

Source: MEGA Carole Radziwill felt like Sai De Silva was 'peppering' her with questions during the October 13 episode.

"She was peppering me with questions, like as though I was a criminal," Radziwill said of the exchange, which aired the week before. "I was just like, so floored." During the episode, Radziwill claimed that she never "knew or heard" of Epstein, saying that Maxwell, 64, "never spoke of him."

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Carole Radziwill Addresses Whether She Was 'Good Friends' With Ghislaine Maxwell

Source: MEGA Carole Radziwill said she was 'friendly' with Ghislaine Maxwell in the early 2000s.

De Silva, 45, asked Radziwill if she had ever visited Epstein Island, to which she replied no. She then pressed Radziwill about her connection to Maxwell, asking, "So what was your relationship to Ghislaine? Weren't you two really good friends?" "If you read the press, we were," Radziwill flatly replied. In a confessional with producers, Radziwill added, "In the early 2000s, it would be strange if you didn't go out to a big event in New York and Ghislaine wasn't there."

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Carole Radziwill Recalled Ghislaine Maxwell Trying to Set Her Up With Prince Andrew

Source: MEGA Carole Radziwill claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell was 'insistent' about her friends taking her out for dinner following her husband Anthony Radziwill's death August 1999,

"I was friendly with her. We had a couple of mutual girlfriends and when I would see Ghislaine, it would always be with these mutual girlfriends," she continued. "But I didn't know Jeffrey Epstein. I never met him. She never talked about him." Radziwill claimed she met Maxwell in London shortly after her late husband, Anthony Radziwill, died in August 1999, and set her up on a date with ex-Prince Andrew after hearing she was abroad alone. "I get a call and she said, 'This is Ghislaine Maxwell, you know, I'm sorry to hear about your husband. Let me have my friends take you out for dinner.' And I was like, 'No, no, no, I'm good, thank you so much,'" Radziwill recalled. "But she was kind of insistent. You know, I gave in, and I was like, 'Okay.' And I would say, half an hour later, maybe even less. I get a call on my small Nokia phone from the Duke of York."

Carole Radziwill Called Ghislaine Maxwell a 'Social Climber'

Source: MEGA Carole Radziwill said she was introduced to ex-Prince Andrew by Ghislaine Maxwell.