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Carole Radziwill Throws Shade at Ex-Prince Andrew as She Recalls Their Awkward Dinner Date: 'Unmemorable'

Image of Carole Radziwill and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

'RHONY' star Carole Radziwill went on a dinner date with former Prince Andrew.

Oct. 14 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

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Carole Radziwill called her past dinner with former Prince Andrew "kind of unmemorable," revealing details about the encounter during the Tuesday, October 13, episode of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The 1999 London dinner was arranged by Ghislaine Maxwell, whom Radziwill was friendly with at the time.

When castmate Daisy Toye asked whether anything romantic happened, Radziwill dismissed it, saying, "We went to dinner, and that was it.”

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Carole Radziwill Connected With Ex-Prince Andrew After Husband's Death

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Image of RHONY star Carole Radziwill has a colorful past.
Source: MEGA

'RHONY' star Carole Radziwill has a colorful past.

“I was in London, and it was right after my husband passed away, so it was like, December, it was the holidays,” said Radziwill, who was married to John F. Kennedy Jr.’s cousin Anthony Radziwill from 1994 until his death from cancer in August 1999. “Our mutual friend told her that, ‘Oh, you know, Carole’s husband just passed away. She’s in London by herself.’ ”

Radziwill clarified that she later drifted apart from Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for s-- trafficking of minors in connection with Jeffrey Epstein. The journalist and reality star said she "never" met Epstein, though her name appeared in related documents because of her connection to Maxwell.

Radziwill noted that Maxwell, whom she described as a "social climber" targeting people with money, power or famous names, was particularly interested in her because of her marriage into the Radziwill family.

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Carole Radziwill Says Ghislaine Maxwell Was a 'Social Climber'

Image of Real Housewives of New York City's Carole Radziwill was introduced to the ex-Prince by Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: MEGA

Real Housewives of New York City's Carole Radziwill was introduced to the ex-prince by Ghislaine Maxwell.

“I knew, probably all along, that she would not ever be interested in Carol DiFalco,” the RHONY star said, using her maiden name. “But she was very interested in Carole Radziwill. She was, like, a social climber, so if you had money, access to money, power or, say, a very famous last name, she made it her business to know you.”

“And so I get a call, and she said, ‘This is Ghislaine Maxwell. I’m so sorry to hear about your husband. Let me have my friends take you out to dinner,” Radziwill recalled. “And I was like, ‘No, no, no, I don’t really...I’m good. Thank you so much.’”

Maxwell, she said, was persistent and relentless, so she gave in and went.

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'It Was Kind of Unmemorable'

Image of Radziwill said Maxwell insisted on her going to dinner with Andrew.
Source: MEGA

Carole Radziwill said Ghislaine Maxwell insisted on her going to dinner with ex-Prince Andrew.

“I gave in. I was like, ‘OK,'” she recalled. “And I would say, a half an hour later, maybe even less, I get a call on my little Nokia phone from the Duke of York. Prince Andrew.”

When cast member Toye asked if they “made out,” Radziwill said, “We went to dinner, and that was it. It was kind of unmemorable.”

Ex-Prince Andrew Still Facing Epstein Fallout

Image of The former Prince recently scored a victory in the ongoing investigation of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Former Prince recently scored a victory in the ongoing investigation of his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor recently scored a major legal victory in the ongoing criminal investigation regarding his ties to Epstein.

On October 8, High Court Justice Nicholas Hilliard officially quashed the search warrants used by British police to raid two of his residences following his February 2026 arrest.

He is also reportedly seeing a new mystery woman.

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