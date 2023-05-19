Caroline Manzo Insists She Never Called The FBI On Former 'RHONJ' Costar Teresa Giudice: 'I Know Who Did'

Caroline Manzo is doubling down on the fact that she never called the FBI on Teresa Giudice.

While appearing at the "Virtual Reali-Tea” Mother’s Day's podcast event on Thursday, May 18, with her daughter, Lauren Manzo, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made it clear she was not the reason why the Skinny Italian author and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, did time in prison.

However, she dropped a juicy hint about who did in fact get the famous family in trouble with the law.