Caroline Manzo Insists She Never Called The FBI On Former 'RHONJ' Costar Teresa Giudice: 'I Know Who Did'
Caroline Manzo is doubling down on the fact that she never called the FBI on Teresa Giudice.
While appearing at the "Virtual Reali-Tea” Mother’s Day's podcast event on Thursday, May 18, with her daughter, Lauren Manzo, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made it clear she was not the reason why the Skinny Italian author and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, did time in prison.
However, she dropped a juicy hint about who did in fact get the famous family in trouble with the law.
“I know who did,” Manzo teased at the New York City event. “PS, I was there." The Manzo'd with Children alum's child then chimed in adding, “But we’ll never say who it was.”
Manzo went on to say that she “took the fall” because “I am not [a rat]" when it came to her fallout with the Giudices. “It’s not even about being a rat,” she explained correcting herself. “There’s this thing called collateral damage. So, when you say something, who’s going to hurt? Who is this going to hurt by saying this truth?
“You can believe whatever you like about me. I know I never did — I could never do that. But if blaming me makes you feel better, OK, then your reality. It’s not going to change my day," the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip revealed.
Manzo — who departed RHONJ in 2013 — said she kept her mouth shut in order “to protect people that didn’t deserve the collateral damage and the fallout once it comes out.”
Despite getting lots of backlash throughout the years for being accused of the set up, Manzo paid no mind to what people outside of her family think of her.
“I’ve got my baby, I’ve got my children, we’re all healthy. I have a healthy marriage … I don’t give a f*** what you think about me because the fact remains the same,” she concluded.