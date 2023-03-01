Brandi Glanville Declares She's 'Prohibited' From 'Telling Her Side' Of The 'RHUGT' Drama After Being Left Out Of 'The Traitors' Reunion
Brandi Glanville feels her voice is not being heard amidst the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip scandal.
After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was noticeably absent from The Traitors Season 1 reunion — seemingly due to the two "lewd incidents" she was allegedly involved in during the filming of the Peacock spin-off — Glanville's representative staunchly defended her against the shocking claims.
"Brandi wanted nothing more than to attend The Traitors reunion," her publicist said in a Tuesday, February 28, statement. "It has been one of Brandi's favorite projects."
"Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions," the rep continued. "Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing."
According to insiders close to production of Season 4 of RHUGT, Glanville was booted from the trip to Marrakech, Morocco, following an alleged interaction with Caroline Manzo, which reportedly involved "unwanted" touching of sensitive areas.
"Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi," a source claimed of the situation. "Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."
- Brandi Glanville Boasted About Giving Drunk Lap Dances Before Being Kicked Off 'RHUGT' For 'Unwanted' Encounter With Caroline Manzo
- 'RHUGT' Producers Removed 'Erratic' Brandi Glanville From Trip After 2 Lewd Incidents
- Bethenny Frankel Slams Brandi Glanville & Bravo Over Disturbing Caroline Manzo Assault Claims: 'The Whole Thing's F**ked Up'
As news surfaced of the disturbing circumstances, Peacock and the production company Shed Media swiftly put out a statement that made clear, "The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."
The choice to kick the Celebrity Big Brother star off of the vacation was also made easier after Glanville reportedly made an unsetting comment to a member of the production team, asking them, "Do you want to f**k me tonight?”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
And while the source claimed the anonymous producer was a close friend of Glanville's and took the wild remark as a joke, noting they did not feel the reality star should be reprimanded for it, her alleged unwanted advances toward Manzo were enough to send her packing.
People obtained the statement from Glanville's representative.