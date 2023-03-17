'Devastated' Brandi Glanville Losing Job Opportunities Due To 'Scurrilous' Caroline Manzo Allegations, Her Attorney Claims: 'It’s So Unwarranted'
Brandi Glanville is claiming her career has been ruined in the aftermath of the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip scandal.
In a new interview, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum's attorney, Duncan Levin, spoke out about the allegations that Glanville inappropriately touched and gave unwarranted kisses to Caroline Manzo while filming the Peacock series' fourth season in Marrakech, Morocco.
"This is devastating and frankly it’s so unwarranted,” said Glanville's lawyer, who recently sent a letter to the production company requesting they release the audio and video of the alleged interaction. “She is very committed to making sure that the truth comes out.”
"The truth is going to come out. I just think it’s cynical to hold all of that for a release date to try to gin up viewership for a television show," he emphasized. "I think that companies have a responsibility when there have been such serious allegations levied to set the record straight.”
“At the core of this are very serious allegations and we don’t have the tapes that clearly are going to prove that nothing untoward happened,” the legal expert clarified. “The companies are really holding this as clickbait.”
Levin also expressed how the “reputational damage” from the accusations has taken a severe toll on the reality star's ability to make money and gain employment, in turn causing a "loss of wages.”
"It's pretty obvious that there are a number of business opportunities and other opportunities that she will never be able to avail herself of because of these completely scurrilous allegations,” he explained. "It’s obvious that she’s gonna spend her life having to answer for this and that is why we’re so eager to have the truth come out.”
Glanville was asked to leave the set of the hit Bravo spinoff series in January after allegedly exhibiting questionable behavior towards The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and members of production. "Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable," an insider said of the supposed incident.
