'Devastated' Brandi Glanville Losing Job Opportunities Due To 'Scurrilous' Caroline Manzo Allegations, Her Attorney Claims: 'It’s So Unwarranted'

"This is devastating and frankly it’s so unwarranted,” said Glanville's lawyer, who recently sent a letter to the production company requesting they release the audio and video of the alleged interaction. “She is very committed to making sure that the truth comes out.”

"The truth is going to come out. I just think it’s cynical to hold all of that for a release date to try to gin up viewership for a television show," he emphasized. "I think that companies have a responsibility when there have been such serious allegations levied to set the record straight.”