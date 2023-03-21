OK Magazine
Caroline Manzo Speaks Out About Alleged Brandi Glanville Incident & 'RHUGT' Exit: 'I Just Truly Don’t Have The Space'

brandi glanville caroline manzo pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 21 2023, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

Caroline Manzo broke her silence over what allegedly went down between her and Brandi Glanville.

During a Thursday, March 16, appearance on New York Live, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about leaving Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 filming early and the effect The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum's reported unwanted attention had on her.

carolinemanzo
Source: bravo

“I can’t say much — only because it’s not good for my headspace — but it took a lot for me to go back there,” Manzo said, before noting she had the “highest hopes to do something fun” while on set in Marrakech, Morocco.

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out for me that way. I came home early," she explained before backing away from the topic at hand. “At this point, I just truly don’t have the space in my head to talk about it, so I’d rather not.”

brandi glanville prohibited telling her side rhugt drama left out traitors reunion pp
Source: mega

In January, reports surfaced that Glanville was asked by production to leave the vacation after allegedly giving "unwanted" kisses to Manzo and allegedly touching her inappropriately.

"It was unwanted," the source explained of the incident. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable."

MORE ON:
Caroline Manzo
brandi caroline pp
Source: bravo

Peacock later released a statement regarding the reports, making clear, "The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

The Traitors star later fired back at the accusations through her attorney. "This is devastating and frankly it’s so unwarranted,” Glanville's attorney said in a statement.

Source: OK!

"The truth is going to come out. I just think it’s cynical to hold all of that for a release date to try to gin up viewership for a television show," he continued. "I think that companies have a responsibility when there have been such serious allegations levied to set the record straight.”

