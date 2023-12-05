Lindsay Lohan 'Begged' Musician James Blunt to Stay Over After Partying With Her 'Messy' Friends Amid Fling
James Blunt is telling all about his brief fling with Lindsay Lohan.
In the "You're Beautiful" singer's memoir, Loosely Based On A Made-Up Story, Blunt, 49, recounted a wild night with the Freaky Friday star, 37, in 2007 after they left a nightclub together.
"As I drove us out of the parking lot with the paps chasing behind on foot, the girl I'd just met climbed out of the passenger seat, straddled me, and shoved her tongue down my throat — and that's how I met Lindsay Lohan," the early 2000s hit-maker wrote in the book.
After Blunt and Lohan sped away, the night had just begun. "After a brief pit stop at Jamie Foxx's hotel room, where he and a few friends were drinking, Lindsay and I headed back to hers. By now it was late, but she'd invited a few people over. They were all pretty messy," he explained of the former child star's crew.
While the U.K. native tried to exit the crazy situation, The Parent Trap alum had other ideas. "I was recording the next day, so at around 3 a.m. I told her I was heading home. Lindsay begged me not to leave. She told me that I should just climb into her bed and she promised me that she'd be there in half an hour," he remembered.
"Taking me by the hand, she led me to the bedroom, put me in her bed, kissed me, and left — and I fell asleep with the sound of the party in the background," Blunt claimed.
According to the "Beside You" artist, he was woken up the following day by Lohan's security guards, who escorted him off the movie star's property.
Blunt has lived quite the adventurous life after he rose to fame with the release of his 2004 debut album "Back to Bedlam." However, the songwriter admitted he was a bit obnoxious at the height of his career.
"To be honest, when I look back, I want to punch me in the face," Blunt said of how the success affected him. "I'm a posh t--- who makes comedy soft-rock music. I couldn't see that at first but now I do. So I thank all those who set me straight."
"I don't need to let my ego get involved. I love my music, but my good review is selling out two nights at the Royal Albert Hall, as I have done for the forthcoming tour. That's my good review," he explained. "And the truth is I'm having an absolutely incredible time. I see some men my age lose their lust for life, but I'm only just getting started."
The Times conducted the interview with Blunt.