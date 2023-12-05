Lindsay Lohan 'Begged' Musician James Blunt to Stay Over After Partying With Her 'Messy' Friends Amid Fling

"As I drove us out of the parking lot with the paps chasing behind on foot, the girl I'd just met climbed out of the passenger seat, straddled me, and shoved her tongue down my throat — and that's how I met Lindsay Lohan," the early 2000s hit-maker wrote in the book.

After Blunt and Lohan sped away, the night had just begun. "After a brief pit stop at Jamie Foxx's hotel room, where he and a few friends were drinking, Lindsay and I headed back to hers. By now it was late, but she'd invited a few people over. They were all pretty messy," he explained of the former child star's crew.