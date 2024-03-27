'What Was I Thinking?': Paul Simon Admits 'Whirlwind' Marriage to Carrie Fisher Was 'Exhausting' Because of Her Fame
Paul Simon is getting candid about the highs and lows of his marriage to Carrie Fisher.
The singer touched on their union — which spanned from 1983 to 1984 — in the new documentary In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon, which featured past interviews with the Grammy winner.
"There were lots of things that were remarkable about the time, but also it was two people at career peaks, and that’s always complicated," Simon, 82, noted of when he wed the actress, who passed away in 2016. "All of it was kind of a whirlwind. Carrie was in a complete fame bubble because of Star Wars."
"I mean, what was I thinking? Certainly not thinking about life, you know, that you actually like have to stop," he reflected. "Marriage is very… it’s a hard thing to do. You have to concentrate on ... not everything can happen at once, not everything is a media event."
"All types of mistakes on top of mistakes on top of mistakes," the "Mrs. Robinson" crooner confessed. "I realized I could become exhausted by — I could exhaust myself from emotional upheaval."
Hardships aside, the musician acknowledged that the late mother-of-one taught him about the ins and outs of Hollywood.
"Carrie was much more show business oriented. I went along with that — that’s the world that she grew up with; she was used to it," he explained. "She was used to a lot of press and things like that. It wasn’t intimidating or anything. She knew how to manipulate it and make it work for her. She was really good at it, and I wasn’t."
Oddly enough, after the two split, they wound up in an on-off relationship for years before ending things for good.
Simon paid tribute to the beloved star when she died, writing on social media, at the time, "Yesterday was a horrible day. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It’s too soon."
The music icon was married once before Fisher and then tied the knot with Edie Brickell in 1992, whom he's still married to today. That same year, Fisher and Bryan Lourd welcomed their only child, actress Billie Lourd.
