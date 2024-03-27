'What Was I Thinking?': Paul Simon Admits 'Whirlwind' Marriage to Carrie Fisher Was 'Exhausting' Because of Her Fame

Hardships aside, the musician acknowledged that the late mother-of-one taught him about the ins and outs of Hollywood.

"Carrie was much more show business oriented. I went along with that — that’s the world that she grew up with; she was used to it," he explained. "She was used to a lot of press and things like that. It wasn’t intimidating or anything. She knew how to manipulate it and make it work for her. She was really good at it, and I wasn’t."

Oddly enough, after the two split, they wound up in an on-off relationship for years before ending things for good.