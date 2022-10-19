Carrie Underwood Confesses She Would 'Lose Respect' For Artists That 'Didn't Sound Like They Were Supposed' To: 'So Deflating'

The blonde beauty also spoke about how she finally got to collaborate with Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose. "I've been covering Guns N' Roses my whole life, pretty much, and definitely onstage for the past 15 years at least," she said. "We had a couple almost maybes, where it almost maybe would have happened but for various reasons it wasn't the right time. But [for Stagecoach] I asked. I sent him an email and said, 'We're so close to you,' and explained the why and what he meant to me."

"The way I learned how to sing was I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerized me," the country star noted. "I was like, 'How is he doing the things that he's doing?' So I told him all that … and he came!"