Carrie Underwood Confesses She Would 'Lose Respect' For Artists That 'Didn't Sound Like They Were Supposed' To: 'So Deflating'
Carrie Underwood can hit a high note — something she makes known if anyone attends her concerts, as she doesn't want to disappoint her audience.
"I love to sing, and I've always taken pride in the work I've put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good," the 39-year-old said. "Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn't sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating."
Underwood continued, "I'd lose respect for them. Or when I'd go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, 'You can't hit the notes! Why'd you record them if you can't sing them?' That stuff is important to me."
The blonde beauty also spoke about how she finally got to collaborate with Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose. "I've been covering Guns N' Roses my whole life, pretty much, and definitely onstage for the past 15 years at least," she said. "We had a couple almost maybes, where it almost maybe would have happened but for various reasons it wasn't the right time. But [for Stagecoach] I asked. I sent him an email and said, 'We're so close to you,' and explained the why and what he meant to me."
"The way I learned how to sing was I would pick really hard vocalists to try to emulate, and his voice always mesmerized me," the country star noted. "I was like, 'How is he doing the things that he's doing?' So I told him all that … and he came!"
The "Before He Cheats" songstress is currently on tour, despite her marriage being in tough spot.
However, the American Idol alum, who shares sons Jacob and Isaiah with Mike Fisher, declared she will do her best to not always be away from them.
"This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before," she shared. "If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day [I'll do it]."