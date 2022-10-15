Carrie Underwood Reveals She'll Go 'Home A Lot' During New Tour As Whispers Of Marital Strife Rage On
Country superstar Carrie Underwood is going the extra mile to try and keep her home life intact as rumors persist about the state of her and Mike Fisher's marriage. The singer kicks off her Denim & Rhinestones tour on Saturday, October 15, but since their eldest child, 7-year-old Jacob, is now in school, the family isn't able to join her on the road.
However, "they’ll be out to visit," she confirmed on the Friday, October 14, episode of Today.
"This tour, I’m going home a lot more than I ever have before," she added. "If there’s a way to get me home, even if it’s just for the day [I'll do it]."
The singer's dedication to being a present wife and mother comes amid whispers that her workaholic ways are taking a toll on her romance. "Work is a huge priority for Carrie," an insider previously spilled. "She’s extremely driven but also determined to hang on to her marriage — and she’s acknowledged to friends she needs to put in the effort with Mike."
The confidante also alleged that Fisher, a retired NHL player, felt "neglected" the last time Underwood, 39, went on tour. "It was really hard on their relationship — so of course her friends are worried this tour will put their marriage in jeopardy again," the insider noted.
As OK! reported, the duo have butted heads over their respective careers, as the American Idol alum wants the athlete, 42, to stay home with the kids while she's on the road, even though an insider said he "gets a lot of offers to go into coaching."
"He has dreams, too," the source added. "You just feel if the two of them can't reach a happy medium in their personal and professional lives, their marriage is doomed!"
Speaking of being a stay-at-home dad, the "Blown Away" songstress revealed during her Today appearance that their eldest boy is "becoming more aware" of the fact that Underwood is famous. "He’ll go to school and someone will be like, 'I saw your mom on TV last night,'" she explained. "He’s just becoming more aware that his mom does something that’s not normal."
The spouses also share 3-year-old son Isaiah.