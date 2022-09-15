Carrie Underwood's Friends Are Telling Her 'She Needs To Focus On Her Marriage' Before She Tours, Source Divulges
Carrie Underwood's pals are nervous that her marriage to Mike Fisher will fail since she's so busy, so they decided to give her some important advice before she heads out on her Denim & Rhinestones tour.
“They’re not at crisis point, but they’re not at their best either, and her friends are telling her she needs to focus on her marriage before she heads out on the road,” a pal spilled.
Not only will she be traveling around the U.S., but she will also continue her Las Vegas residency, which could put a damper on their marriage. “Work is a huge priority for Carrie. She’s extremely driven but also determined to hang on to her marriage — and she’s acknowledged to friends she needs to put in the effort with Mike,” the insider continued.
However, the two are trying their best to make it work. “They’re making plans for date nights and family time with their boys while figuring out how they’re going to handle her being away for weeks at a time,” the source shared of the country star, who shares Isaiah and Jacob with the hockey player.
The blonde babe, 39, wants Fisher and her sons to come on the road, but it sounds like the athlete is not into the idea. “The kids are getting older and they need stability and Mike’s not too enthused about living out of a suitcase for seven months,” the source shared.
When the "Wasted" songstress went out on tour in 2019, “Mike ended up feeling very neglected, they were fighting all the time, it was really hard on their relationship — so of course her friends are worried this tour will put their marriage in jeopardy again," the insider said. “But they’re committed to trying to work things out!”
As OK! previously reported, Underwood, who got married in 2010, attended an event in Nashville in mid-September, but her husband was nowhere to be found.
"She puts on a happy show for the cameras, but there's a lot going on behind the scenes," another source dished of what's happening behind the scenes. "If you ask people who know them, they'll say Carrie and Mike's 11-year-marriage is far from picture perfect. The truth is they've had issues for years."
The insider spoke to the National Enquirer.