'Gorgeous' Carrie Underwood Praised for Going Make-Up Free as She Enjoys Some Wine and Watches 'American Idol': Photo
Carrie Underwood is embracing her natural beauty!
The American Idol judge went makeup-free in a new Instagram post, flashing a relaxed smile from her sleek, modern kitchen.
Wearing a casual gray tee, Underwood rested her head on one hand, subtly showing off a dazzling diamond ring and a sleek black smartwatch. In front of her sat a perfectly baked loaf of artisan sourdough and a crisp glass of white wine — her setup for watching an episode of the singing contest.
“Fresh boule and a glass of vino. Ready for the next episode of @americanidol tonight! #CUonIDOL,” she captioned the cozy snap.
Of course, her fans were quick to shower her with praise.
“You look gorgeous,” one follower gushed, while another chimed in, “You are such a beautiful lady inside and out! ❤️ 🍞.”
“Exquisitely made by the Almighty!! 😍,” a fan wrote, while another added, “Looks better without the makeup.”
“I love this… No glitz, no glam… Pure beauty,” someone else commented, while another praised, “❤️❤️❤️ Watching you on there! You’re a great addition & so beautiful/talented!”
Underwood’s post comes after she made waves on American Idol for spotting a Taylor Swift-like talent in one of Season 23’s contestants.
On Sunday, March 30, 18-year-old Zaylie Windsor took the stage with an original song, “The Used,” which she wrote years ago. Accompanied by her acoustic guitar, she poured her heart into the lyrics, impressing the judges — including Underwood.
“You showed us a lot in your voice,” Underwood told her. “You can go from being small and focused to, like, soaring. I’m impressed at the song, as well. I feel like you’ve got a lot of artistry in there.”
Lionel Richie was equally intrigued, saying, “You wrote that at the ripe old age of 14?”
Windsor, rocking blonde bangs reminiscent of Swift’s Red era, revealed that the song was inspired by heartbreak.
“Not only the breakup part, but the process after and trying to figure out who you are without that person,” the contestant said.
Underwood saw something special in her.
“My thing is, there’s a Taylor Swift-esque quality that she has,” Underwood suggested. “She doesn’t have this giant vibrato, belty voice, but there’s something in there. If she did that at 14, she must have a lot of other things in her arsenal that she could bring to the table. … I feel like there’s something about her.”
Underwood and Richie both gave Windsor a “yes,” sending her to Hollywood.
“Carrie is incredible, so it’s an honor to have her fight for me like that,” Windsor later said.