Carrie Underwood Makes Rare Appearance With Husband Mike Fisher at Donald Trump's 2025 Inauguration: Photo
Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, made a rare appearance at Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration ceremony on Monday, January 20.
The country star, 41, was seen taking pictures at the big event.
"Such a pleasure talking with Carrie Underwood and her husband during our lunch after the inauguration. She did a terrific job earlier today!" Senator Marsha Blackburn captioned a photo alongside the "Before He Cheats" songstress and the hockey star, 44.
In other photos, the blonde babe was seen alongside her eldest son, Isaiah, 9. (She also shares son Jacob, 6, with Fisher.)
As OK! previously reported, Underwood had a mishap when the music didn't play, forcing her to sing a capella.
Fortunately, Underwood continued on and didn't make a big deal out of it.
One social media user wrote, "Uhhhhh someone sabotaging Carrie Underwood?" while another fan added, "That was so awkward. Carrie Underwood is a queen."
A third person stated, "Okay, raise your hand if you think they sabotaged Carrie Underwood on purpose?"
A fourth user agreed, writing, "Carrie Underwood going acapella when inept government IT sabotages her soundtrack is absolutely beautiful and symbolic of the American resolve to overcome!"
The American Idol judge previously faced backlash for agreeing to the gig in the first place.
After it was announced she would sing "America the Beautiful," people were quick to criticize her decision.
One person wrote, "People being surprised that Carrie Underwood is a Trump supporter is wild. Like girl. The signs were all there," while another said, "of course Carrie Underwood’s white country a-- is a Trump supporter."
A third person added: "It's incredibly outrageous that Carrie Underwood would show up to play at Trump's inauguration. How can someone who has become famous thanks to the support of millions of people, including a large part of the liberal public, choose to associate herself with a president who has sown so much hatred and division in the country? The song 'America the Beautiful' becomes ironic when performed by someone who chooses to support a leader who has stripped so many communities of their dignity," while a fourth person fumed: "I'm not a country music person, but I always liked some of Carrie Underwood's stuff. Blown Away was really good. But her performing at Trump's inauguration leaves a bitter taste in my mouth."
Underwood clapped back, stating: “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”