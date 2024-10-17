Jordin Sparks Says 'Amazing' Carrie Underwood Is an 'Excellent Choice' to Be a Judge on 'American Idol': She’s 'a Powerhouse'

“At this point in my family’s life, our son is 6 years old, so he’s very much in the space where he’s learning a lot and asking a lot of questions, and so now we’re trying to home in on safety — safety at school, safety when you’re at the park, when you’re at home, when you’re out with somebody else,” she shares. “When they reached out, this jingle made so much sense because I know as a musician, music is such a powerful tool to drive home a really important message. I remember so many different songs that helped me when I was younger, so I was like, ‘This is perfect.’”

“If I can lend my voice to something to make somebody go, ‘Oh, I should probably think about that or do that,’ I want to do it. It was a really yes to partner with them — and it’s something we’re doing with our son anyway. Being part of the Kidde’s Cause For Alarm™ campaign is really amazing because not only it is going to help my son, but it’s going to help us, too. My house is a little curvy — there’s a lot of different twists and turns, so now I know that I have to really sit down and make a map and make sure we know where the exits are and where we’re going to do. It’s been really beautiful.”