Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Secret Strategy to Fighting Haters: 'Post and Ghost'

After contestant Breanna Nix admitted she was struggling with social media backlash, the celebrity judge gave her tried-and-true advice.

"Thank you for being strong and I want to tell you all an important trick. It’s called the 'post and ghost,'" she told the 25-year-old after her performance of Danny Gokey's "Tell Your Heart to Beat Again."

Underwood encouraged her to post her photos and videos and then separate herself from her phone.

"You don’t look at the comments. That’s how I live my life, man," the "Before He Cheats" singer said candidly. "And anytime anybody thinks they’re yelling at me, or insulting me, or telling me I look a certain way, or I’m not enough this, or I’m too much that, they’re just yelling at the clouds. I don’t hear it or see any of it. Post and ghost, people!"

Her fellow judge Luke Bryan teased he just "posts and drinks" to cope instead.