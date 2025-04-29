Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Secret Strategy to Fighting Haters: 'Post and Ghost'
Carrie Underwood is not letting online hate shake her.
The country singer, 42, disclosed her top secret to moving past trolls on the Monday, April 28, episode of American Idol.
After contestant Breanna Nix admitted she was struggling with social media backlash, the celebrity judge gave her tried-and-true advice.
"Thank you for being strong and I want to tell you all an important trick. It’s called the 'post and ghost,'" she told the 25-year-old after her performance of Danny Gokey's "Tell Your Heart to Beat Again."
Underwood encouraged her to post her photos and videos and then separate herself from her phone.
"You don’t look at the comments. That’s how I live my life, man," the "Before He Cheats" singer said candidly. "And anytime anybody thinks they’re yelling at me, or insulting me, or telling me I look a certain way, or I’m not enough this, or I’m too much that, they’re just yelling at the clouds. I don’t hear it or see any of it. Post and ghost, people!"
Her fellow judge Luke Bryan teased he just "posts and drinks" to cope instead.
Underwood is no stranger to a social media stir, as she faced intense fallout after performing at this year's inauguration of President Donald Trump.
The musician sang "America the Beautiful" a cappella after unexpected technical difficulties with her backing track.
While some people were impressed by how "professional" she was in handling the spontaneous situation, many were appalled by her choice to help welcome the Republican to the White House.
"She has turned into MAGA now. What a waste. Will be taking her off my list of music. Sad. So sad," one person wrote on YouTube, while another criticized her performance as "pitchy."
In a statement ahead of the inauguration, the artist expressed how appreciative she was to be a part of such a historic moment.
"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," she told People. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."
Underwood has not confirmed her politics publicly and previously said she avoids discussing it, despite "people try[ing] to pin [her] places politically."
"I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins," she told The Guardian in 2019. "It’s crazy. Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that."
The "I'm Gonna Love You" singer joined a long line of celebrities who have performed at a president's swearing-in ceremony, including Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry.