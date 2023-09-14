Carrie Underwood Struggles to Let Her 2 Kids Watch Television: 'It's Such a Battle'
Carrie Underwood revealed her two kids, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, whom she shares with husband Mike Fisher, don't always make it easy for her at home. Though children are bound to watch television, the singer, 40, tries to put a limit on how much they spend in front of the small screen.
"It's such a battle, right, even television. I notice if they watch too much TV, they have an attitude shift. I am like, 'Why are you moody?' They've learned a lot from different television programs and movies and stuff like that, but it's a struggle," the country star told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Thursday, September 14, episode of the Today show.
The hosts then asked if the blonde beauty's tots understand what she does for a living. "They have seen me on stage, and I feel like the first time my oldest, especially, started having ideas is when his friends would say something. That is different. I didn't know that wasn't normal. He would come home and be like, 'They said they saw you on TV,'" she shared.
Though Underwood is in the spotlight, she admitted she has a pretty normal life outside of performing and touring.
"The kids go to school, my husband usually takes them, but the second they leave, it's like I have to vacuum, I make their beds and check their rooms and make sure there's not wet towels on the floor. Clean our room, go work out, garden, I am always cooking something or cleaning something or doing something like that. I live in the kitchen, making bread or something, and then before you know it, they come home! Then we make dinner. We have so many meals together as a family. It's not a rule, it's just what we do. I love it. I love to cook, I like to grow our food and that is what I enjoy doing. I want them to remember that," the "Before He Cheats" songstress revealed.
As OK! previously reported, Underwood and Fisher, 43, went through a bit of a rough patch when the former was traveling for her Denim and Rhinestones tour. However, the two seem to be in a much better place these days.
"They're very happy right now but there have been some hard times where they didn't know if they would make it," the insider noted about their martial woes.