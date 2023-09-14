Carrie Underwood Struggles to Let Her 2 Kids Watch Television: 'It's Such a Battle'

Carrie Underwood revealed her two kids, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, whom she shares with husband Mike Fisher, don't always make it easy for her at home. Though children are bound to watch television, the singer, 40, tries to put a limit on how much they spend in front of the small screen.

"It's such a battle, right, even television. I notice if they watch too much TV, they have an attitude shift. I am like, 'Why are you moody?' They've learned a lot from different television programs and movies and stuff like that, but it's a struggle," the country star told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Thursday, September 14, episode of the Today show.