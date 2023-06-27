Carrie Underwood Gushes Over Husband Mike Fisher and Their 2 Sons After Returning From Grueling Tour
Carrie Underwood feels like the luckiest woman in the world!
The country music star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 25, to gush over her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, after returning home from a nationwide tour.
"My whole world..." Underwood captioned an adorable snap of her young boys and their father with their backs towards the camera as they looked out at the canyons.
The sweet update comes as insiders close to the American Idol alum say the married duo are more in love than ever after Underwood ended her Denim & Rhinestones tour and may even be considering renewing their wedding vows.
"They love the idea of having a big party to recommit to each other," the source spilled about the possible plans for their 13th anniversary. "They’re very happy right now but there have been some hard times where they didn’t know if they would make it."
"So getting to where they are feels like an accomplishment, and they want to honor that," the insider continued of Underwood and Fisher — who first tied the knot in July 2010.
The last few years have been a challenge for the vocalist and the former athlete, as Underwood's career has been more successful than ever, leaving Fisher to spend the majority of the time with their kiddos.
A source explained that the pair “used to argue all the time, especially over the children," but now have "learned to compromise over the years, and now they’re on the same page."
“Mike felt like Carrie was too lenient, and she felt he was too strict. But they’ve learned to compromise over the years, and now they’re on the same page," the insider noted.
“But they worked on things,” the source confirmed. “Their shared Christian faith and marriage counseling were a huge help." With them doing better than ever these days, the insider revealed that Underwood and Fisher want to "honor" their marriage by renewing their commitment to each other. “The vow renewal ceremony will be an epic celebration of their love."