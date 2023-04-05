Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher 'Are Like Any Other Married Couple' With 'Good & Bad Days,' Spills Source
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher — they're just like us!
Though the Hollywood couple may grace a few more red carpets than the average individual, behind close doors, they are a typical couple with regular relationship woes, according to a source.
Underwood and the former hockey pro “are like any other married couple," the insider told a news outlet, pointing out: "Everybody has their good and bad days."
As rumors of trouble in paradise continue, the source emphasized that the pair — who said "I Do" in 2010 — is "stronger than ever."
“Carrie doesn’t know what she’d do without the support from her husband. She feels so blessed to have him by her side," they added, as he's been home caring for their sons: Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, while she is touring and hitting many of the red carpets as of late solo.
An update on their relationship status comes after an insider spilled the two have been struggling to get back on the same page since Underwood returned to work following the COVID-19 lockdown — where they had been tag-teaming on parenting duties.
“They’ve been bickering and butting heads nonstop,” spilled the source, “and it’s not pretty.”
Aside from Underwood getting on her husband's case about "small stuff" like "letting the kids eat junk to not picking up after himself" at home, the overall change in their dynamic is said to be causing a strain on their relationship.
"She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around," another source dished of their alleged problems before Fisher hung up his skates in 2018. "Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away."
What's more, Fisher is eyeing a return to work — but his wife is putting her foot down. The handsome hunk has been getting a "lot of offers to go into coaching," said a source, but "when he brings it up to Carrie, she says absolutely not."
