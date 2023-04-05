Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher 'Are Like Any Other Married Couple' With 'Good & Bad Days,' Spills Source

“Carrie doesn’t know what she’d do without the support from her husband. She feels so blessed to have him by her side," they added, as he's been home caring for their sons: Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, while she is touring and hitting many of the red carpets as of late solo.

An update on their relationship status comes after an insider spilled the two have been struggling to get back on the same page since Underwood returned to work following the COVID-19 lockdown — where they had been tag-teaming on parenting duties.