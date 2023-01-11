Carrie Underwood Comically Struggles With Mom Duties At Home During Tour Break
Mom duties galore! Carrie Underwood is making the most of her time home with her family during her break from tour — which includes getting her children's belongings in order.
The country songstress offered a glimpse of her time at home on Tuesday, January 10, comically showing off her struggles while doing laundry. Sharing a photo of an abundance of mismatched socks with a glimpse of her hand pointing at the pile, Underwood wrote, "Seriously ...WHERE DO ALL THE MATES GO?!?!?!"
Aside from amusing herself with her parental duties, Underwood hilariously recorded her sons — she shares Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, with husband Mike Fisher — entertaining themselves with a workout video they found.
"The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂 I may soon have myself a gym buddy," she quipped alongside a video posted to Instagram earlier this month of one of her youngsters trying to follow the workout instructor's moves on the computer screen.
Underwood seems to be making the most of her time at home before hitting the road to continue her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. But before her tour bus becomes her temporary home once more, she may want to smooth things over with her hubby amid rumors of trouble in paradise.
As OK! reported, Fisher, a retired hockey pro, is having a hard time with his wife constantly being on the road away from him and the family.
"He's paranoid about her being so many miles away," an insider spilled in late November 2022, noting that the roles are now reversed — and Fisher is not happy about it. "She used to be paranoid about him when he was playing ice hockey and traveling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around."
"It's not the happy home they make it out to be," squealed the insider. "Mike's feeling a little under-appreciated. Carrie does tend to be self-involved, so it's up to her to make him feel cherished."