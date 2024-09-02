Carrie Underwood 'Swears' She and Husband Mike Fisher 'Can Handle the Long Distance' After Accepting 'American Idol' Gig: 'She Wishes People Would Stop Worrying'
Carrie Underwood isn't afraid of her new gig on American Idol ruining her marriage.
According to insiders, the country singer, 41, couldn't be more excited about becoming a judge on the ABC singing competition and feels confident her husband, Mike Fisher, will be fine to hold down the fort at home with their two sons while she's filming in Los Angeles.
"Carrie swears they can handle the long distance," the source explained of the couple, who wed in 2010. "Their friends worry about how they’re going to keep it together."
The pair currently have their primary residence in Nashville, where their kiddos, Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5, go to school.
"Carrie will be home every spare moment she has," the insider claimed.
"Kids need structure so for the most part they’ll stay at home while Carrie’s traveling," the source continued. "Long distance is always a challenge, but Carrie says their faith in marriage and in God is stronger than anything. She wishes people would stop worrying."
As OK! previously reported, Underwood and Fisher, 44, have already dealt with being apart because of the "Before He Cheats" artist's booming career which led her to spend much of the last year on tour.
"They had their share of struggles behind closed doors, specifically when Mike was still playing hockey and they were having a hard time balancing their careers and home life," the source spilled. "But there were still rough patches after his [2018] retirement, too. When they feel frustrated with each other or like they aren’t as connected as they could be, they make it a point to slow down, prioritize their marriage and meet in the middle."
Luckily for Underwood, the former athlete was more than willing to step up to the plate while handling his own career.
"Mike as a dad is just super involved in our boys’ lives, very hands on. It takes a team, definitely, to be able to support my crazy life and Mike’s always running around doing a lot of charity things and he’s always meeting with people and he’s on different boards and stuff like that," the blonde beauty shared in a 2023 interview. "So we’re very much switching off duties as far as taking boys here and there to school and sports and to all the extracurricular activities."
Star spoke with sources close to Underwood and Fisher.