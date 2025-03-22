Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Make Rare Carpet Outing at Opry 100

Married since 2010, Underwood was a star well before the couple’s union, and the American Idol Season 4 winner's career continues to skyrocket. But as she thrives, sources say Fisher is feeling the strain at home, especially after Underwood’s successful Reflection residency in Las Vegas, which debuted in 2021.

“Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency,” an insider revealed to Life & Style in November 2023. “He’s very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home.”