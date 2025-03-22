Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Make Rare Carpet Outing at Opry 100
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher graced the red carpet together for the first time in two years, turning heads at the Opry 100: A Live Celebration in Nashville, Tenn.
Country superstar Underwood, 42, dazzled in a strapless black mini dress adorned with sheer fabric cascading over one shoulder and a daring thigh-high slit.
Gold embellishments shimmered under the lights as she and her NHL hubby, 44, made a memorable date night on March 19. Fisher looked suave in a classic black suit and tie with a crisp white shirt, perfectly complementing Underwood’s show-stopping ensemble.
Inside the Grand Ole Opry, Underwood gave an unforgettable performance of "Three Wooden Crosses" and "Forever and Ever Amen," honoring country legend Randy Travis. Yet, while fans celebrated the magical evening, whispers surrounding the couple’s relationship have lingered, with many questioning why Fisher often skips Underwood high-profile events.
Married since 2010, Underwood was a star well before the couple’s union, and the American Idol Season 4 winner's career continues to skyrocket. But as she thrives, sources say Fisher is feeling the strain at home, especially after Underwood’s successful Reflection residency in Las Vegas, which debuted in 2021.
“Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency,” an insider revealed to Life & Style in November 2023. “He’s very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home.”
The tension over work-life balance doesn’t stop there, as snother source disclosed that Fisher longs for a third child with Underwood, but she’s reluctant after enduring three heartbreaking miscarriages.
“She wants to focus on what they have instead of what could be,” insider No. 2 said. “She doesn’t want to put all her energy and time into making it happen. She just wants to appreciate what they have. There’s so much to be thankful for.”
Despite concerns about their marriage, Underwood insists their bond is strong enough to manage being far apart.
“Kids need structure so for the most part they’ll stay at home while Underwood is traveling,” a third source revealed about her hectic schedule leading up to her American Idol gig and extended Las Vegas run.
“Long distance is always a challenge, but Carrie says their faith in marriage and in God is stronger than anything,” added the source. “She wishes people would stop worrying.”