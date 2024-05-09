Carson Kressley Was Not Approached to Join 'Queer Eye' After Interior Designer Bobby Berk Left the Show: 'I Would've Been the Grandma'
The OG Queer Eye star will not be part of The Fab Five!
While exclusively speaking with OK! on Wednesday, May 1, Carson Kressley, who was named ALG Vacations' 2024 Travel Advisor Champion, discussed how he was not asked to make a cameo on Netflix’s reboot of 2003’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.
When asked if the interior designer was approached to take over for Bobby Berk, 42, after he decided to leave the popular show in November 2023, Kressley spilled, “No, I would've been the grandma in the back of the station wagon.”
“They would've had to put my walker up on the roof. Because I'm so much older than them,” the 54-year-old, who is a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, joked.
“I love interior design. I have added that skillset to my resume. It's truly something I love to do. But no, those b------- did not call me,” he quipped.
Though he will not be featured on Season 9 of Queer Eye, Kressley couldn’t help but gush about his work on Drag Race.
“It's a dream job. I love getting to sit next to Ru all day long while we're filming,” he said of host and costar RuPaul, 63. “He is so wise and cool and a great friend. He’s someone who's really fun to spend the day with.”
“That great energy trickles down to our entire crew. We all know how lucky we are to be there. We all enjoy the queens. It's hard work, but it's fun work,” Kressley continued of spending time with the LGBTQ+ icon.
Kressley additionally gushed over RuPaul’s recently released memoir, The House of Hidden Meanings.
“I've always felt that we were very simpatico. We are both Scorpios, we're both kind of the same age. But when I read the book I was like, 'Gosh,'" the Emmy winner shared. “When I finished it, I texted Ru, and I was like, 'We are soul sisters.' We have so many similar experiences, including the struggles of growing up in New York.”
On top of his reality TV ventures, Kressley is an avid traveler, so it made sense when he couldn't help but rave about becoming ALG Vacations' 2024 Travel Advisor Champion.
“I love to travel and anything that I truly love, I get excited about and I want to share it,” he began.
“Vacations are so rare and so special, especially for New Yorkers. We work so much and so hard that, as Ru says, ‘Don't f--- it up!’” he said, noting his recent stay in Playa Mujeres was especially chic.