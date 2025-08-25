or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Cash Warren
OK LogoNEWS

Cash Warren Sparks Romance With Hana Sun Doerr: Their Sweet Hand-Holding Moment Caught on Camera!

Composite Photos of Cash Warren and Hana Sun Doerr
Source: Mega; @hanasundoerr/Instagram

Cash Warren and Hana Sun Doerr were seen holding hands during a Beverly Hills outing, sparking romance rumors.

Profile Image

Aug. 25 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Cash Warren and Hana Sun Doerr are definitely moving forward in their budding romance.

The producer, 46, and the model-actress, 25, were spotted enjoying each other's company on a double date at E Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, August 19. As they strolled down the street, the couple shared smiles and held hands, clearly enjoying their time together.

Warren dressed casually for the evening, sporting a black T-shirt, dark pants, and a cozy gray sweater draped over his shoulder. Doerr complemented him perfectly in a chic white slip dress, paired with a black leather jacket and stylish biker boots.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Cash Warren shares three kids with ex Jessica Alba.
Source: @cash_warren/Instagram

Cash Warren shares three kids with ex Jessica Alba.

Article continues below advertisement

This outing marked the second public appearance of Warren and Doerr together. Earlier in August, they were seen leaving a dinner in Los Angeles, sparking intrigue about their relationship status.

Warren is diving back into the dating scene following his split from Jessica Alba earlier this year. The two tied the knot in May 2008 after first meeting on the set of Fantastic Four. They share three children: daughters Honor, 17, and Haven, 14, and son Hayes, 7.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Hana Sun Doerr
Source: @hanasundoerr/Instagram

The pair were seen holding hands in California.

Article continues below advertisement

In January, Alba announced their separation after 16 years, sharing on Instagram, “I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Alba filed for divorce in February, which remains unfinalized.

MORE ON:
Cash Warren

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Cash Warren and Jessica Alba
Source: Mega

Cash Warren is moving on following his split from Jessica Alba.

Article continues below advertisement

Following their split, Alba appears to be moving on as well. She has been linked to Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez.

Romance buzz intensified when the two were seen traveling from Cancun, Mexico, to Los Angeles in July.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Cash Warren
Source: Mega

Cash Warren said he is 'happy' for ex-wife Jessica Alba.

Warren expressed his support for Alba's new relationship when he responded to the news in July. "I'm happy for her," he told TMZ. "I don't know him, but he seems like a good guy."

Warren also humorously addressed his own dating life, jokingly requesting a matchmaker. "Let me know if you got anybody," he quipped.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.