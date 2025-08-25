NEWS Cash Warren Sparks Romance With Hana Sun Doerr: Their Sweet Hand-Holding Moment Caught on Camera! Source: Mega; @hanasundoerr/Instagram Cash Warren and Hana Sun Doerr were seen holding hands during a Beverly Hills outing, sparking romance rumors. OK! Staff Aug. 25 2025, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Cash Warren and Hana Sun Doerr are definitely moving forward in their budding romance. The producer, 46, and the model-actress, 25, were spotted enjoying each other's company on a double date at E Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, August 19. As they strolled down the street, the couple shared smiles and held hands, clearly enjoying their time together. Warren dressed casually for the evening, sporting a black T-shirt, dark pants, and a cozy gray sweater draped over his shoulder. Doerr complemented him perfectly in a chic white slip dress, paired with a black leather jacket and stylish biker boots.

Source: @cash_warren/Instagram Cash Warren shares three kids with ex Jessica Alba.

This outing marked the second public appearance of Warren and Doerr together. Earlier in August, they were seen leaving a dinner in Los Angeles, sparking intrigue about their relationship status. Warren is diving back into the dating scene following his split from Jessica Alba earlier this year. The two tied the knot in May 2008 after first meeting on the set of Fantastic Four. They share three children: daughters Honor, 17, and Haven, 14, and son Hayes, 7.

Source: @hanasundoerr/Instagram The pair were seen holding hands in California.

In January, Alba announced their separation after 16 years, sharing on Instagram, “I’ve been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals. We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.” Alba filed for divorce in February, which remains unfinalized.

Source: Mega Cash Warren is moving on following his split from Jessica Alba.

Following their split, Alba appears to be moving on as well. She has been linked to Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez. Romance buzz intensified when the two were seen traveling from Cancun, Mexico, to Los Angeles in July.

Source: Mega Cash Warren said he is 'happy' for ex-wife Jessica Alba.