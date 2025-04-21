Jessica Alba Reunites With Ex Cash Warren for Easter Sunday Following Shocking Split: Photos
It was a family affair for Jessica Alba on Easter Sunday.
The actress, 43, reunited with her ex-husband, Cash Warren, for holiday festivities with their children — Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7 — on Sunday, April 20.
Jessica shared a snapshot of her whole crew on a grassy lawn as they went on an Easter egg hunt. The Fantastic Four star kept things casual in a light pink tank top and loose purple trousers, while her ex, 46, dressed up in a white polo and beige pants.
The Warren teens went glam: Haven sported a long, baby blue dress paired with a white cardigan, while Honor wore a white lace mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and cherry red sweater. Hayes coordinated with his dad in a light blue polo with blue jeans.
In Jessica's Easter Instagram post, she included photos and videos of Hayes running through the grass with a bag of Easter eggs in hand. The photo dump proceeded to show moments from their busy day, which included a lobster feast, a petting zoo and a Dylan's Candy Bar chocolate smash cake.
She captioned the series of images, "Easter Sunday w the fam."
The Trigger Warning actress' family reunion comes just three months after she split from Cash in January. The duo was married for over 16 years after meeting on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004. However, there is no ill will between the exes — they just allegedly grew apart.
"They’re being very honest about their feelings, and why it’s the right time to move on," a source revealed in January. "No one is placing blame; it’s basically a matter of growing apart."
The insider added that they "aren’t bitter," "still like each other and plan on staying cordial."
Jessica and Cash will continue to see each other, as demonstrated by their recent Easter meeting.
"They’re both determined to keep everything extremely amicable for the kids," another source stated.
They are reportedly "checking in with [their kids] constantly and mourning the loss of 'the way things were' alongside them, but also painting a picture of a very bright future where they are all still totally connected as a family," the insider added.
Jessica confirmed there is no hate in her heart when announcing the separation in a January 16 Instagram post.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she expressed at the time. "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."
She continued, "We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."
