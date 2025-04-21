Jessica Alba Reunites With Ex Cash Warren for Easter Sunday Following Shocking Split: Photos

Jessica Alba had a friendly encounter with her former husband following their recent separation.

The actress, 43, reunited with her ex-husband, Cash Warren , for holiday festivities with their children — Honor , 16, Haven , 13, and Hayes , 7 — on Sunday, April 20.

Jessica shared a snapshot of her whole crew on a grassy lawn as they went on an Easter egg hunt. The Fantastic Four star kept things casual in a light pink tank top and loose purple trousers, while her ex, 46, dressed up in a white polo and beige pants.

The Warren teens went glam: Haven sported a long, baby blue dress paired with a white cardigan, while Honor wore a white lace mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and cherry red sweater. Hayes coordinated with his dad in a light blue polo with blue jeans.

In Jessica's Easter Instagram post, she included photos and videos of Hayes running through the grass with a bag of Easter eggs in hand. The photo dump proceeded to show moments from their busy day, which included a lobster feast, a petting zoo and a Dylan's Candy Bar chocolate smash cake.

She captioned the series of images, "Easter Sunday w the fam."