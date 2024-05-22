OK Magazine
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Abuse Bombshell: Makeup Artist Once 'Witnessed' Rapper Leave Ex Cassie Ventura 'Badly Bruised' With a 'Black Eye'

sean diddy combs abuse cassie ventura makeup artist bruised
Source: @DIDDY/INSTAGRAM; MEGA
By:

May 22 2024, Published 9:14 a.m. ET

New details of Sean "Diddy" Combs' abuse of his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura are quite sickening.

In a new interview aired Tuesday, May 21, the rapper's former makeup artist Mylah Morales recalled a time Combs allegedly assaulted Ventura at the Beverly Hills Hotel more than a decade ago.

sean diddy combs abuse cassie ventura makeup artist bruised
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former makeup artist claimed she 'witnessed' an incident of abuse between the rapper and his ex Cassie Ventura.

"All I witnessed was him walking into the room and saying, 'Where the f--- is she?' and I didn’t know what was going on. I was like, 'I just woke up from a slumber,' and next thing you know, all I hear from the bedroom was just s---," Morales explained.

"She was bruised. I mean, badly bruised, like knots on her head, a black eye," the makeup artist disturbingly detailed of Ventura's appearance after the alleged encounter.

sean diddy combs abuse cassie ventura makeup artist bruised
Source: MEGA

The rapper has been slammed with serious abuse and sexual assault accusations in recent months.

Morales continued: "And all I cared about was to get her to safety, and I took her into my house and kept her there for a few days. I literally called my friend, who was a doctor at the time, to treat her because we couldn’t bring her to the hospital."

"We didn’t know what the h--- to do at that point. Who are we going to call?" she admitted, as many individuals often felt scared to come forward with what Combs was doing.

Morales emphasized how she and those around her "were always scared of Puff."

"He’s a powerful person and we don’t know what would happen to us if we spoke out," she concluded.

sean diddy combs abuse cassie ventura makeup artist bruised
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura and the music star dated on and off from 2007-2018.

Morales' story comes less than one week after a 2016 surveillance video resurfaced of Combs violently kicking, dragging, hitting and throwing things at Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

The footage provided evidence to back up allegations the "Long Way 2 Go" singer made against Combs in her November 2023 lawsuit against the award-winning rapper, however, the case had already been settled at the time the video was released.

Sean Diddy Combs
After the clip was exposed, Ventura's lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, released a statement, declaring: "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

In response, Combs released an apology video via social media, in which he confessed, "it’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that."

sean diddy combs abuse cassie ventura makeup artist bruised
Source: CNN

Resurfaced 2016 surveillance footage showed the rapper kicking, hitting, dragging and throwing things at Cassie Ventura.

"I was f----- up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable," he confirmed. "I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now."

"I went and I sought out professional help, started going to therapy and rehab, had to ask god for his mercy and grace," the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker claimed, insisting he is "committed to being a better man each and every day."

While he isn't "asking for forgiveness" Combs said he was "truly sorry."

Source: OK!

Extra interviewed Morales about Combs' alleged incident of abuse.

