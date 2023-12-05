Diddy's Fall From A-List Grace: Celeb Pals Cut Ties With Artist Amid Rape Scandal

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs found himself at the center of a storm as he faces serious allegations of sexual abuse in three separate lawsuits. Yet, the repercussions are not limited to the legal arena; his once-thriving social circle is also distancing itself from the embattled star.

Sources exclusively tell OK! some of the artist's A-list pals have completely cut ties with the 54-year-old as he fights the disturbing accusations.