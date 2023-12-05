Diddy's Fall From A-List Grace: Celeb Pals Cut Ties With Artist Amid Rape Scandal
Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs found himself at the center of a storm as he faces serious allegations of sexual abuse in three separate lawsuits. Yet, the repercussions are not limited to the legal arena; his once-thriving social circle is also distancing itself from the embattled star.
Sources exclusively tell OK! some of the artist's A-list pals have completely cut ties with the 54-year-old as he fights the disturbing accusations.
"The shift is palpable, with influential figures no longer willing to associate themselves with the controversial music and fashion icon," sources dish to OK!. "The accusations (which have yet to be adjudicated) have cast a shadow over Diddy's reputation and created a ripple effect in his social and professional spheres."
"The once-vibrant gatherings at his opulent events are now marked by conspicuous absences, as friends and associates opt for a cautious distance," the sources note.
As OK! previously reported, R&B legend, Casandra Ventura, widely known as Cassie, accused Diddy of horrific acts of physical and sexual abuse in a federal lawsuit that surfaced earlier this year.
The legal filing claimed Cassie, who dated Diddy from 2005 until 2018, was coerced into engaging in sexual acts with s-- workers, given drugs and beaten while in her relationship with the producer. She also alleged that just before they split, he broke into her house and raped her.
According to a statement from DCPI, the record executive is not actively under investigation from the N.Y.P.D.
"The N.Y.P.D always treats allegations of sexual assault and rape extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so that support and services can be offered to survivors and a comprehensive investigation can be conducted," the statement said at the time.
Ben Brafman, Diddy's lawyer, also released a statement after Cassie and the rapper settled the lawsuit, noting that it was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best," the attorney explained to OK!. "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best."