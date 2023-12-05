OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > diddy
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Diddy's Fall From A-List Grace: Celeb Pals Cut Ties With Artist Amid Rape Scandal

sean diddy combs celeb pals cut ties sexual assault scandalpp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 5 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs found himself at the center of a storm as he faces serious allegations of sexual abuse in three separate lawsuits. Yet, the repercussions are not limited to the legal arena; his once-thriving social circle is also distancing itself from the embattled star.

Sources exclusively tell OK! some of the artist's A-list pals have completely cut ties with the 54-year-old as he fights the disturbing accusations.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs celeb pals cut ties sexual assault scandal
Source: mega

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of sexual abuse in three lawsuits.

"The shift is palpable, with influential figures no longer willing to associate themselves with the controversial music and fashion icon," sources dish to OK!. "The accusations (which have yet to be adjudicated) have cast a shadow over Diddy's reputation and created a ripple effect in his social and professional spheres."

"The once-vibrant gatherings at his opulent events are now marked by conspicuous absences, as friends and associates opt for a cautious distance," the sources note.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs celeb pals cut ties sexual assault scandal
Source: mega

Cassie Ventura dated Diddy from 2005 to 2018.

As OK! previously reported, R&B legend, Casandra Ventura, widely known as Cassie, accused Diddy of horrific acts of physical and sexual abuse in a federal lawsuit that surfaced earlier this year.

The legal filing claimed Cassie, who dated Diddy from 2005 until 2018, was coerced into engaging in sexual acts with s-- workers, given drugs and beaten while in her relationship with the producer. She also alleged that just before they split, he broke into her house and raped her.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs celeb pals cut ties sexual assault scandal
Source: mega

Cassie accused Diddy of breaking into her house and raping her.

MORE ON:
diddy

According to a statement from DCPI, the record executive is not actively under investigation from the N.Y.P.D.

"The N.Y.P.D always treats allegations of sexual assault and rape extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so that support and services can be offered to survivors and a comprehensive investigation can be conducted," the statement said at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
sean diddy combs celeb pals cut ties sexual assault scandal
Source: mega

Diddy has denied all allegations of sexual abuse.

Ben Brafman, Diddy's lawyer, also released a statement after Cassie and the rapper settled the lawsuit, noting that it was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best," the attorney explained to OK!. "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.