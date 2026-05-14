'Casual Lover' Chelsea Handler Admits She Doesn't 'Like to Be Tethered to 1 Person' Amid Fling With Younger Guy

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Chelsea Handler isn't afraid to spill on her untraditional dating life. On the Tuesday, May 12, episode of the "Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, the comedian explained why she started playing matchmaker on social media and dished on her own relationship status.

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Is Chelsea Handler Single?

Source: @howiemandeldoesstuff/youtube The comedian admitted she's a 'casual lover' who prefers to not exclusively date one person.

"I wouldn’t say I’m in a relationship," the star revealed. "I would say I’m dabbling in different areas of my life. I don’t like to be tethered to one person." "I am a casual lover. So, I find my men in casual," Handler continued, noting she met her "last guy" in Las Vegas while gambling. Despite not being serious, the former late-night host has shared a few pictures with the younger guy, who even flew to Antartica to hangout with her.

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'Something's Wrong'

Source: @howiemandeldoesstuff/youtube The comedian feels there's been a 'cultural shift' in dating.

While Handler, 51, isn't looking for a long-lasting romance herself, she knows plenty of people who are. "It's very hard in today’s world to meet straight guys that have their s--- together," she insisted. "Something’s wrong. I don’t know what’s wrong."

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The Comedian Plays Matchmaker for Other People

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Source: @chelseahandler/instagram Chelsea Handler has been casually seeing a younger guy she met in Las Vegas.

"I was initially trying to help straight women meet straight men," she said of using her Instagram page to help single people connect. "But I think with dating apps and social media, there’s just so much abundance and so much choice that nobody really feels like they have to lock it in. They can swipe through 50 women a day, so they’re not making the effort that people used to make to date."

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Source: @howiemandeldoesstuff/youtube Chelsea Handler said countless men are 'emasculated' by an independent and successful woman.

Handler said she knows numerous "incredible" women who complain to her that there's no "men out there." "Men are feeling attacked. They can't deal with women's success or women's independence. They don't like that. Not every guy is OK with that. It's emasculating," she said. "So, it's like a shift. We're going through like a culture shift it feels like."

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The Star Isn't Interested in Getting Married

Source: mega The star sees marriage as a 'very patriarchal thing.'