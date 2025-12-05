Chelsea Handler Hits on Michele Morrone on Live TV as Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Comedian Skis Topless: 'We Can Meet Up Later'
Dec. 5 2025, Published 1:17 p.m. ET
Chelsea Handler had no shame in trying to pick up Michele Morrone on live TV.
During the Friday, December 5, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the comedian, 50, expressed interest in dating the show’s guest star, 35.
Morrone joined TODAY to discuss his new film, The Housemaid, but Handler had other plans.
She pointed out how years ago, he was a landscaper in real life, much like his character in the film.
“I actually need some landscaping done. Are you still doing that at all?” Handler asked.
“Do you need me to leave?” host Jenna Bush Hager, 44, laughed, noticing her friend flirting.
“I’m just asking a general question,” the actress insisted. “Totally innocent. This is morning. Not flirting. Nothing like that happening.”
Morrone joked that his prices were and still are $15-$20/hour which he thinks is “cheap.”
“I can totally afford that!” Handler exclaimed.
The Chelsea Lately star noted how the actor tends to post shirtless photos on social media.
“Sissy, that’s something you have in common!” Bush Hager cut in.
“Yeah, that’s why I brought it up,” Handler said as a photo of shirtless Morrone playing the piano, came on the screen.
“Shirtless, playing the piano?” the film star asked.
“I do a lot of the same kind of thing…just living in states of undress,” the comic clarified.
- Chelsea Handler Wants 'Lovers All Around the World' Instead of a Husband: 'This Prince Charming Nonsense We’re Sold Is So Silly'
- Chelsea Handler Reveals She Had Her 'Best One-Night Stand' While in London for the 2012 Olympics: 'Something You Would See in a Movie'
- Chelsea Handler Admits She's 'Finally In Love With The Best Kind Of Guy There Is' After Packing On The PDA With Rumored Beau Jo Koy
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bush Hager called out Handler for her racy vacation behavior.
“She likes to ski topless,” the mom-of-three revealed.
“I’ve never skied in my life…I don’t think I would do it topless, otherwise, I would freeze,” the Italy native expressed.
Handler encouraged him to try it because it’s "exhilarating," and he’ll “get a real buzz.”
Bush Hager then proposed her friend give Morrone ski lessons.
“I don’t like to deal with beginners, but I would be happy to provide some lessons, and then we can meet up later,” she teased.
Chelsea Handler Does Not 'Prioritize a Boyfriend'
In a different segment of the talk show, Handler admitted she’s still browsing dating apps.
“If somebody appears in your life, that’s an added bonus, and they have to be an addition, not a subtraction. But I don’t spend my days going, ‘I have to find a boyfriend,’” she explained. “I mean I do look on the apps, but that’s if I’m in a special city for a couple days and I’m looking for some fun. But I don’t prioritize a boyfriend, and I think more and more women are feeling that way. They know that’s not the main goal in life.”
That said, she’s not interested in reconnecting with exes from her hometown.
“That’s not on my hitlist. Those guys don’t deserve my company,” the author quipped.