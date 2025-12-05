Chelsea Handler Hits on Michele Morrone on Live TV as Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Comedian Skis Topless: 'We Can Meet Up Later'

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler had no shame in trying to pick up Michele Morrone on live TV. During the Friday, December 5, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the comedian, 50, expressed interest in dating the show’s guest star, 35. Morrone joined TODAY to discuss his new film, The Housemaid, but Handler had other plans.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Chelsea Handler guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

She pointed out how years ago, he was a landscaper in real life, much like his character in the film. “I actually need some landscaping done. Are you still doing that at all?” Handler asked. “Do you need me to leave?” host Jenna Bush Hager, 44, laughed, noticing her friend flirting. “I’m just asking a general question,” the actress insisted. “Totally innocent. This is morning. Not flirting. Nothing like that happening.” Morrone joked that his prices were and still are $15-$20/hour which he thinks is “cheap.” “I can totally afford that!” Handler exclaimed.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Michele Morrone stars in 'The Housemaid.'

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Michele Morrone guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

The Chelsea Lately star noted how the actor tends to post shirtless photos on social media. “Sissy, that’s something you have in common!” Bush Hager cut in. “Yeah, that’s why I brought it up,” Handler said as a photo of shirtless Morrone playing the piano, came on the screen. “Shirtless, playing the piano?” the film star asked. “I do a lot of the same kind of thing…just living in states of undress,” the comic clarified.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Chelsea Handler flirted with Michele Morrone on live TV.

Bush Hager called out Handler for her racy vacation behavior. “She likes to ski topless,” the mom-of-three revealed. “I’ve never skied in my life…I don’t think I would do it topless, otherwise, I would freeze,” the Italy native expressed. Handler encouraged him to try it because it’s "exhilarating," and he’ll “get a real buzz.” Bush Hager then proposed her friend give Morrone ski lessons. “I don’t like to deal with beginners, but I would be happy to provide some lessons, and then we can meet up later,” she teased.

Chelsea Handler Does Not 'Prioritize a Boyfriend'

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Chelsea Handler does not seek out boyfriends.