or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Chelsea Handler
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Chelsea Handler Hits on Michele Morrone on Live TV as Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Comedian Skis Topless: 'We Can Meet Up Later'

Photo of Chelsea Handler and Michele Morrone
Source: MEGA

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' Chelsea Handler pursued Michele Morrone in a flirtatious live conversation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 5 2025, Published 1:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea Handler had no shame in trying to pick up Michele Morrone on live TV.

During the Friday, December 5, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the comedian, 50, expressed interest in dating the show’s guest star, 35.

Morrone joined TODAY to discuss his new film, The Housemaid, but Handler had other plans.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Chelsea Handler guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Chelsea Handler guest co-hosted 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

She pointed out how years ago, he was a landscaper in real life, much like his character in the film.

“I actually need some landscaping done. Are you still doing that at all?” Handler asked.

“Do you need me to leave?” host Jenna Bush Hager, 44, laughed, noticing her friend flirting.

“I’m just asking a general question,” the actress insisted. “Totally innocent. This is morning. Not flirting. Nothing like that happening.”

Morrone joked that his prices were and still are $15-$20/hour which he thinks is “cheap.”

“I can totally afford that!” Handler exclaimed.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Michele Morrone stars in 'The Housemaid.'

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Michele Morrone guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Michele Morrone guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends.'

The Chelsea Lately star noted how the actor tends to post shirtless photos on social media.

“Sissy, that’s something you have in common!” Bush Hager cut in.

“Yeah, that’s why I brought it up,” Handler said as a photo of shirtless Morrone playing the piano, came on the screen.

“Shirtless, playing the piano?” the film star asked.

“I do a lot of the same kind of thing…just living in states of undress,” the comic clarified.

MORE ON:
Chelsea Handler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Chelsea Handler flirted with Michele Morrone.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Chelsea Handler flirted with Michele Morrone on live TV.

Bush Hager called out Handler for her racy vacation behavior.

“She likes to ski topless,” the mom-of-three revealed.

“I’ve never skied in my life…I don’t think I would do it topless, otherwise, I would freeze,” the Italy native expressed.

Handler encouraged him to try it because it’s "exhilarating," and he’ll “get a real buzz.”

Bush Hager then proposed her friend give Morrone ski lessons.

“I don’t like to deal with beginners, but I would be happy to provide some lessons, and then we can meet up later,” she teased.

Chelsea Handler Does Not 'Prioritize a Boyfriend'

Image of Chelsea Handler does not seek out boyfriends.
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube

Chelsea Handler does not seek out boyfriends.

In a different segment of the talk show, Handler admitted she’s still browsing dating apps.

“If somebody appears in your life, that’s an added bonus, and they have to be an addition, not a subtraction. But I don’t spend my days going, ‘I have to find a boyfriend,’” she explained. “I mean I do look on the apps, but that’s if I’m in a special city for a couple days and I’m looking for some fun. But I don’t prioritize a boyfriend, and I think more and more women are feeling that way. They know that’s not the main goal in life.”

That said, she’s not interested in reconnecting with exes from her hometown.

“That’s not on my hitlist. Those guys don’t deserve my company,” the author quipped.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.