Catherine Giudici Was 'Super Floored' After Watching 'The Bachelorette' Finale, Weighs In On Tino & Rachel Drama

During the finale, Windey and Schwer ended up getting engaged, but the same could not be said for Recchia, who ended up getting proposed to by Tino Franco during the finale, only to later reveal the two split after he cheated on her.

When the reality star was in the audience during the After the Final Rose taping, she said she couldn't see everyone's facial expression, so when she watched it back the next day, "it was a very different situation."

"It was exciting. Everything was up and down, and there were twists and turns. I didn't know Tino had indiscretions and Erich had this ex-girlfriend thing [his ex leaked text messages from their previous relationship]. I was super floored by all of the things that happened, but it was good television. It was a little intense, and they did Tino a little dirty," she says, referring to how they filmed Recchia and Franco's conversation on-camera.