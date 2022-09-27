Catherine Giudici Was 'Super Floored' After Watching 'The Bachelorette' Finale, Weighs In On Tino & Rachel Drama
Not only was Bachelor Nation shocked as to how Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette unfolded, but Catherine Giudici admits she was not ready for the dramatic conclusion, either.
"I honestly didn't think either of them ended up with anyone. I was like, 'There's no way that either of them are together' because the faces they made while watching everything back during the first part of the finale. They definitely made it a surprise, at least for me, and I know a lot of other people assumed Gabby and Erich Schwer were not together," the 36-year-old, who partnered with Lysol this fall in support of the brand's HERE for Healthy Schools initiative, helping to safely welcome children back to the classroom, exclusively tells OK!.
During the finale, Windey and Schwer ended up getting engaged, but the same could not be said for Recchia, who ended up getting proposed to by Tino Franco during the finale, only to later reveal the two split after he cheated on her.
When the reality star was in the audience during the After the Final Rose taping, she said she couldn't see everyone's facial expression, so when she watched it back the next day, "it was a very different situation."
"It was exciting. Everything was up and down, and there were twists and turns. I didn't know Tino had indiscretions and Erich had this ex-girlfriend thing [his ex leaked text messages from their previous relationship]. I was super floored by all of the things that happened, but it was good television. It was a little intense, and they did Tino a little dirty," she says, referring to how they filmed Recchia and Franco's conversation on-camera.
"I think Bachelor Nation is divided about how it all ended because the punishment didn't really seem to fit the crime," the mom-of-three, who is married to Sean Lowe after meeting on his season of The Bachelor, notes. "I personally think it's so hard to watch people break up — and this was a heated breakup. I would never want my stuff to go public. I think Tino was nervous with all of the cameras, and I don't think he knew exactly how to have that conversation with Rachel. He said everything right in three sentences — if he had said, 'I love you so much, I would take you at your worst over anybody's best, I love you, I shouldn't have done it, I'm so sorry,' I think they would be engaged. Instead he talked and talked. If he had stayed quiet, I think they'd probably be together."
"Why are going to bars with girls that you used to be interested in?" the brunette beauty adds. "You just don't do that. He put himself in a position where he thought maybe he could handle it, and he kissed the girl and it's sad. I hate seeing that. I don't know if you saw my face during the finale, but I was watching with sadness. I'm totally here for love and to watch them go up in flames made me sad."
Ultimately, the graphic designer believes it was "hard to watch" Franco and Recchia's feud. "It felt really raw, and I didn't feel appropriate watching it," she says.
There's also rumors swirling that Recchia and Aven Jones may give their romance another try. "Nobody was obsessed with how he left," Giudici shares. "I loved him for her, so I am curious how that would work. I think she can figure it out for herself. She's a tough girl who can handle a lot, and she makes these really different decisions than you would expect her to make."
In the meantime, the Texas transplant — who shares sons Samuel, Isaiah and daughter Mia with Lowe — is thrilled that her kids are returning to the classroom, which is why her partnership with Lysol made total sense.
"I use Lysol all of the time," she quips. "I love their disinfecting wipes, and I think after what has happened in the past couple of years, knowing that my kids are going to be safe and that their surfaces in schools are going to be covered, I feel safe with the HERE for Healthy Schools initiative. I'm here for healthy schools. I'm excited for the kids to go back to school and engage with their classmates and have those experiences that we grew up having."
Additionally, as part of the campaign, Lysol created a content series called "Little Big Talk" that gives kids the mic and lets them express how they’re feeling about returning to school. The brand is also donating 42 million Lysol Disinfecting Wipes to schools across the country — something Giudici can get behind.
"What Lysol is doing for families, for parents, for teachers is really exciting," she says. "A lot of healthy habits start at home, and I'm excited for parents to get involved and help them along and assist teachers in creating those moments. In school, kids can be authentic with themselves and socialize and learn from each other — that's where they are going to thrive is when they're together."