Not Their First Pick? Social Media Trolls Newly Crowned 'Bachelor' Zach Shallcross
Bachelor nation was not thrilled with ABC's latest pick for a leading man. Following the dramatic season finale of the Bachelorette on Tuesday, September 20, the network revealed the next Bachelor will be 26-year-old Zach Shallcross.
After Rachel Recchia admitted his young age made her hesitant to get serious about marrying him, the tech executive took himself out of the season 19 competition. Upon returning to face Recchia during the live broadcast, Shallcross gave a heartfelt apology for his sudden exit and his newfound status as the Bachelor was then announced.
However, loyal viewers did not seem to be happy with the choice. "I’m so annoyed Zach is the new Bachelor," one Twitter user wrote, while another lamented, "Perfect chance to add in a new face for the Bachelor. Perfect chance for your first ever Asian Bachelor. Zach is BORING. @BachelorABC."
"What a disappointing choice for bachelor! He was so phony and such a cry baby! What were you thinking? I was hoping for someone new, exciting and handsome! WTF?!" another concerned viewer penned, while an additional displeased fan wrote, "By the time they announced Zach as the new bachelor, I had already forgotten that he existed. So boring. #TheBachelorette."
Despite many up in arms about the casting, Shallcross insisted that his young age wouldn't hold him back from finding love and getting married.
"That's the No. 1 thing that is important to keep in mind because you don't want to wait until it's too late to find some hard truths," he explained of being honest with suitors. "What I'm going to focus on is having that open line of communication and hopefully building that trust to where they can always feel comfortable of letting me know where they really feel."
"My take on that is when you know, you know," the California native said in a recent interview of finding the right woman. "I don't think that there's anything where there's an age limit on when you decide you want to fall in love and get married. if you are ready and you feel well equipped with yourself, you love yourself, you trust yourself and you want to share that with someone else, it doesn't matter how old you are."