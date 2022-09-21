Not Their First Pick? Social Media Trolls Newly Crowned 'Bachelor' Zach Shallcross

Bachelor nation was not thrilled with ABC's latest pick for a leading man. Following the dramatic season finale of the Bachelorette on Tuesday, September 20, the network revealed the next Bachelor will be 26-year-old Zach Shallcross.

After Rachel Recchia admitted his young age made her hesitant to get serious about marrying him, the tech executive took himself out of the season 19 competition. Upon returning to face Recchia during the live broadcast, Shallcross gave a heartfelt apology for his sudden exit and his newfound status as the Bachelor was then announced.