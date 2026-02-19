Catherine O'Hara Laid to Rest in Private Funeral on Valentine's Day 2 Weeks After Shocking Death at Age 71

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine O'Hara's Funeral Took Place on February 14

Source: @kellylynchofficial/Instagram Actress Kelly Lynch shared the memorial service's program on Instagram.

Actress Kelly Lynch shared a program from the memorial service on Instagram, with the funeral being held at St. Martin of Tours Church in Los Angeles on Saturday. “Rest in peace darling Catherine,” Lynch, 67, wrote alongside the pamphlet showing a photo of a young O'Hara smiling. “And did you get what you wanted from this life, even so? I did,” the caption went on, referencing a quote from poet Raymond Carver. “And what did you want? To call myself beloved, to feel myself beloved on the earth.”

The Comedian's Costars Paid Tribute to Her After Her Death

View this post on Instagram Source: @culkamania/Instagram Macaulay Culkin paid a heartfelt tribute to his 'Home Alone' costar on January 30.

The Schitt’s Creek actress died last month due to a pulmonary embolism and had a blood clot in her lungs. Celebrity pals from across Hollywood paid tribute to the Canadian icon, expressing their remorse and condolences over her passing. Her Home Alone costar Macaulay Culkin tearfully wrote on January 30 via social media: “Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say. I love you. I’ll see you later.” In a statement to People, O'Hara's longtime friend and costar Eugene Levy said: “Words seem inadequate to express the loss I feel today. I had the honor of knowing and working with the great Catherine O’Hara for over fifty years.”

Catherine O'Hara Suffered From Rectal Cancer

Source: MEGA Catherine O'Hara died on January 30 at the age of 71.

O'Hara secretly suffered from rectal cancer before her death and opted to keep her sickness private. While the Valentine's Day service was a celebration of life for the Penelope star, her body was cremated, and her remains were given to her husband, Robert "Bo" Welch, per her death certificate. Her passing was confirmed by her reps at Creative Artists Agency. “Prolific multi-award-winning actress, writer and comedian Catherine O’Hara died today at her home in Los Angeles following a brief illness,” the organization said in a statement.

The 'Home Alone' Actress' Last Public Appearance Was at the 2025 Emmys

Source: MEGA The Canadian icon's last red carpet appearance was at last year's Emmys.