Catherine O'Hara Secretly Battled Cancer Before Her Untimely Death

Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death revealed, confirming she privately fought rectal cancer before a fatal pulmonary embolism.

Feb. 9 2026, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

Catherine O'Hara secretly battled rectal cancer before her death at 71.

On Monday, February 9, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that while a pulmonary embolism was the immediate cause of her death, rectal cancer was an underlying factor.

Sudden Passing

The death certificate notes that O'Hara was cremated, and her remains were given to her husband, Robert "Bo" Welch, according to TMZ.

O'Hara died on January 30 after being rushed to the hospital in "serious" condition with "breathing difficulty."

Following her death, CAA said the actress battled a "brief illness" before passing in her home.

Last Public Appearance

  • O'Hara's last time in the spotlight was at the September 2025 Emmys, where she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Studio and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for The Last of Us.

    Despite being nominated for her role in The Studio, O'Hara skipped the 2026 Golden Globes just weeks before her death.

    Catherine O'Hara

    Eerie Comments About Death

    Following her sudden passing, remarks O'Hara made about her own mortality in a March 2025 interview resurfaced and went viral.

    During the conversation with her The Studio costars Seth Rogen and Kathryn Hahn, the trio was asked, "As actors, do you feel like you have more of a say, at least, if not power?"

    O'Hara responded candidly, "I've been treated that way lately. Am I dying or something?"

    Rogen interjected with humor, "This is how we wanted to tell you. This man's actually a doctor."

    He added, "This is a fake interview," while Hahn joked it was "all set up."

    Celebrities Paying Tribute

    One of the most heartfelt tributes came from Macaulay Culkin, who famously played O'Hara's son in the Home Alone movies.

    "Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you," Culkin, 45, wrote on Instagram alongside two photos of them together. "I heard you but I had so much more to say. I love you. I'll see you later."

    He later added in the comments, "I'm mad about this."

    Her The Last of Us costar Pedro Pascal also paid tribute, writing, "Oh, genius to be near you. Eternally grateful. There is less light in my world, this lucky world that had you, will keep you, always. Always ♥️ The one and ONLY #CatherineOHara."

    Meanwhile, the actress' Beetlejuice Beetlejuice costar Justin Theroux shared, "Oh Catherine. You will be so so missed."

