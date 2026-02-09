Catherine O'Hara Secretly Battled Cancer Before Her Untimely Death

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine O'Hara secretly battled rectal cancer before her death at 71. On Monday, February 9, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that while a pulmonary embolism was the immediate cause of her death, rectal cancer was an underlying factor.

Article continues below advertisement

Sudden Passing

Source: mega Catherine O’Hara privately battled rectal cancer before her death at age 71.

The death certificate notes that O'Hara was cremated, and her remains were given to her husband, Robert "Bo" Welch, according to TMZ. O'Hara died on January 30 after being rushed to the hospital in "serious" condition with "breathing difficulty." Following her death, CAA said the actress battled a "brief illness" before passing in her home.

Article continues below advertisement

Last Public Appearance

Source: mega The actress’ cause of death was revealed as a pulmonary embolism.

O'Hara's last time in the spotlight was at the September 2025 Emmys, where she was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Studio and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for The Last of Us. Despite being nominated for her role in The Studio, O'Hara skipped the 2026 Golden Globes just weeks before her death.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Eerie Comments About Death

Source: mega O’Hara kept her health struggles out of the public eye.

Following her sudden passing, remarks O'Hara made about her own mortality in a March 2025 interview resurfaced and went viral. During the conversation with her The Studio costars Seth Rogen and Kathryn Hahn, the trio was asked, "As actors, do you feel like you have more of a say, at least, if not power?" O'Hara responded candidly, "I've been treated that way lately. Am I dying or something?" Rogen interjected with humor, "This is how we wanted to tell you. This man's actually a doctor." He added, "This is a fake interview," while Hahn joked it was "all set up."

Celebrities Paying Tribute

Source: mega The star made her final public appearance at the 2025 Emmys months before her passing.