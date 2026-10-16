Catherine Zeta-Jones' Look-alike Daughter Carys Stuns in Low-Cut Red Dress in Madrid: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Carys Zeta Douglas looked red hot as she walked the carpet at a charity event in Madrid, Spain. The daughter of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attended the ELLE x Hope charity gala on Thursday, October 15, where she stunned in a sizzling, low-cut red gown that showed off her cleavage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The stunning gown was designed by Redondo Brand.

She paired the sequin-adorned outfit with a black clutch, leaving her brown hair down in loose curls and parted to the side. Carys opted for natural, glowy makeup and accessorized with a pair of simple gold hoops to complete her look. The dress was designed by Redondo Brand and reportedly retails for $3,320. The event marked the 6th anniversary of ELLE x Hope, the Spanish edition of ELLE’s annual charity gala, which raises awareness for cancer and funds projects for the Spanish Association Against Cancer. It was held at the Palacio de Santoña in Madrid and hosted by TV presenter Eva González.

Article continues below advertisement

Carys Zeta-Douglas Has Followed in Her Parents' Footsteps

Source: MEGA Carys Zeta-Douglas graduated from Brown University in 2025.

The 23-year-old has been making a name for herself in the performing arts. After graduating from Brown University last year, she made her New York City theater debut in Anton Chekhov’s play The Seagull in July. The production ran from June 20 to 27 at St. Lydia’s in Brooklyn. Her famous parents reportedly took pride in their daughter's theater debut, as a friend of Carys' shared that her parents were "so proud" of the milestone. Carys also previously spoke about her experience with theater while discussing her plans after college. "I grew up doing theater, and I didn't study acting in school, but that's why I'm happy to be in such an informative arts space, so hopefully more of that," she said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Also Share a Son

Source: MEGA Dylan Douglas is also focused on his own acting career.

Catherine and Michael also share a son, Dylan, who has taken up acting as well, though he insisted he doesn't feel extra pressure just because his parents are famous. "There's some competition, friendly competition," he quipped of the family's shared interest. "It's great to see both my parents still doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here." Dylan added he's "very, very proud" of his parents and all they've accomplished.

'They Have So Much to Prove'

Source: MEGA Catherine Zeta-Jones is not a fan of the 'nepo-baby' title.