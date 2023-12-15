Catherine Zeta-Jones' Son Dylan Looks Stunned While Watching His Mom Belt Out Welsh Songs With Friends — Watch
Catherine Zeta-Jones put on a show during a holiday gathering!
The Tony Award winner, 54, took to Instagram on Thursday, December 14, to show off her musical skills as her son, Dylan, 23, looked on in complete bewilderment.
"When my Welsh friends get together at my house, we always end up here," Zeta-Jones wrote in the video's caption. "Singing Welsh songs to Americans who can't understand but love it all the same. Flashback to Thanksgiving chez moi. I love you, my Welsh lambs😘😘😘😘 you too, my NewJerseyans and Americans."
In the clip, the A Little Night Music alum sang a tune at the top of her lungs with three of her pals while the camera panned to her son, who was sitting in a chair completely stunned by the scene unfolding in front of him.
Being the offspring of Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas — who also share daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, 20 — may be wild, but their son has expressed nothing but pride for the Hollywood power couple.
"I'm very, very proud," Dylan said about his parents in an interview earlier this year. "I mean, obviously, they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen."
When asked if there has ever been any rivalry between the A-list husband and wife, their child admitted, "There's some competition, friendly competition. It's great to see both my parents still doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here."
The public adoration between Dylan and his mother is clearly mutual. "I enjoy every minute with this guy," the Chicago star gushed in a recent interview. "Well, he's a good son. It's just the best."
Zeta-Jones also heaped on applause for her spouse — whom she married in 2000 — for what an extraordinary family man he is and how much she loves her life with him.
"I mean, each year gets better and better and with such good friends, I think, in our family, which is great. I know I thank my lucky stars every day that I picked the right guy," The Mask of Zorro star said. "He's a wonderful husband. He's a wonderful father. He happens to be a wonderful actor. But for us, he's just Michael."