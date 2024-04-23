Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter Carys Sparkles in Mom's '90s Slip Dress for 21st Birthday: Photos
Carys Zeta Douglas is following in her mom's fashionista footsteps.
The daughter of longtime lovers Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas sweetly wore her mother's dress from the '90s while celebrating her 21st birthday over the weekend.
Carys shared photos of her in the heartwarming statement style to Instagram on Sunday, April 21, and while she didn't outright inform people of the loving tribute, fans quickly realized it was the same slip dress Catherine wore to the 1999 MTV Movie Awards, when the Wednesday actress was 29 years old.
More than 20 years later, Carys looked stunning in the light-pink ensemble, which featured a laced floral detail around the chest and skirt area.
Carys even sported a very similar hairstyle to her mom's 1999 red carpet look, as the mother-daughter duo both wore their brunette tresses down in loose curls.
"The most perfect 21st I could ask for ! 🌸," Carys captioned the Instagram carousel of images, which featured candid shots of the young beauty celebrating with friends.
In the comments section of the post, Catherine told her youngest child, "you deserve it sweetheart ❤️," as admirers gushed over the loving mother-daughter moment.
"You’re wearing your moms dress? 😍," one of Carys' 218,000 followers asked, as another expressed: "Your mother’s dress, this [is] sweet Carys you’re so pretty! 🥰🌸💖💞."
- Michael Douglas, 79, Was Awkwardly Mistaken for His Children's Grandfather During College Visit: 'That Was a Rough One'
- Michael Douglas Thought Wife Catherine Zeta-Jones Was 'Too Good to Be True' When He First Fell in Love With Her
- Catherine Zeta-Jones' Cutest Moments With Husband Michael Douglas: Photos
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Another generation of Douglas royalty. Happy Birthday," a third fan quipped of Carys and her brother Dylan, 23.
Carys and Dylan are the only two kids Catherine, 54, and her husband of almost 24 years share together, however, Michael, 79, is also the father of Diandra Luker's son Cameron, 45.
Catherine also shared a sweet tribute for her daughter's birthday via her own Instagram profile.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @carys.douglas. You are the joy of my life. 21 years of watching you blossom in to the most incredible woman you are today is a God given gift that I never take for granted and cherish every day of my life," The Mask of Zorro star wrote alongside throwback photos of when Carys was a baby.
"Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart ♥️ Mama," she concluded.
Her brother Dylan also uploaded a post for his little sister, writing: "Happy Birthday Carys ! For the many victories & defeats life will deal you, I’ll always be by your side. I love you🗡️🖤."
Last, but not least, Michael penned of his daughter, "Happy 21 my darling Carys! You bring me and the world such happiness @carys.douglas ❤️ Dad."