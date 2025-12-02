Catherine Zeta-Jones Packs on the PDA With Husband Michael Douglas in Sweet Thanksgiving Photo
Dec. 2 2025, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
Catherine Zeta-Jones snuggled up to husband Michael Douglas this Thanksgiving.
The Wednesday star, 56, wrapped a hand around her husband's shoulder and planted a peck in a Monday, December 1, post.
Zeta-Jones recapped an "exhausting" Thanksgiving alongside the film producer.
Zeta-Jones dressed up in a black blazer, a green blouse that featured a loose tie detail and leather bell-bottoms. She paired her outfit with a Chanel clutch. The star also swept her hair into a ponytail and accessorized with small diamond earrings.
Meanwhile, Douglas, 81, looked sleek in a gray blazer, a black button-down shirt, loafers and a belt.
The duo was all smiles as they posed in their kitchen next to a coffee machine.
"I am exhausted, wiped out, pooped from being in the kitchen all Thanksgiving😂 I need a year to recover," Zeta-Jones wrote.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Anniversary
On November 18, the actress celebrated their anniversary with a sweet throwback snapshot from their 2000 wedding. Her Instagram carousel was complete with several highlights from their relationship, including a photo displaying her amorous gaze toward him from the first time they met. Zeta-Jones also featured a snapshot from an international vacation, an event and a selfie from the back of a car.
"25 years ago today, I walked down the aisle," the 56-year-old reminisced in her post. "The intoxicating aroma of flowers, the glow of the candles, the resounding harmonious Welsh choir and you at the end of the long walk waiting for me, looking at me the way only you can. I love you today as I did then. Thank you sweetheart ♥️."
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Shared Birthday
On September 25, the Chicago alum celebrated Douglas' birthday in a social media tribute with more throwback photos of them.
"Happy Birthday Michael! Sharing this special day with you is once in a lifetime! 😘" she wrote.
Douglas — who has the same birthday as his wife — published his own birthday post for her, featuring a selfie of them on a golf court.
"To my birthday sister — what a joy celebrating another year with you! Congratulations on your spectacular game at the Celebrity Ryder Cup. Happy Birthday to the love of my life @catherinezetajones ❤️ 🎂 🎉," he said.
The couple shares two children: Dylan, 25, and Carys, 22. Michael also has a son named Cameron, 46, from his previous marriage to Diandra Douglas.
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Are Empty Nesters
During a Thursday, September 4, appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Catherine reflected on being an empty nester alongside her husband.
"It's like, 'What's gonna happen?' Oh, it's like, you're gonna look at your husband and go, 'Remember me?' No!" she recalled. "We're good. And the coolest thing is our kids, who are now 25 and [22], like to hang with us. And that's the best. But if I was a kid, I'd want to hang out with Michael Douglas, too."