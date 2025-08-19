COUPLES Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals Life in 4 Homes With Michael Douglas: 'It's Very Comfortable' Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones shared details of her life with Michael Douglas in a new interview. OK! Staff Aug. 19 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Catherine Zeta-Jones shed light on her life with husband Michael Douglas across four stunning homes. "I know it sounds very jet set, and I love to surround myself with beauty but it's not excessive, it's very comfortable," Zeta-Jones, 55, said in an interview released Sunday, August 17.

Source: Mega Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas enjoy time in homes across New York, Canada and Spain.

The couple, who have been married since 2000, maintain two homes in New York, one in Canada, and a beautiful getaway in Spain. They relish spending time in Spain, where they can briefly escape the relentless Hollywood spotlight. "Two celebrities together make 10. It's just the way it is. There are two versions of the story and there are two make-believes," she explained. "We don't listen to the c--- that is written about us, that's the main thing. And we respect our space; we're independent spirits."

Source: @catherinezetajones/Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas married on November 18, 2000.

Now that their children are all grown up, Douglas and Zeta-Jones are looking to downsize their living situation. The couple has listed their $12 million prewar estate, known as Long Meadow, in Irvington. They share son Dylan Zeta Douglas, 23, and daughter Carys Zeta Douglas, 21. Catherine noted their deep connection: "We are very similar; we were born on the same day, 25 years apart. We're not afraid to be verbal, to express ourselves. I wear everything on my sleeve and so does he, which is good."

Source: Mega Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas listed their $12 million Irvington estate as they look to downsize.

Michael, 80, recently shared that he has "no real intentions" of returning to acting. "I have not worked since 2022 purposefully because I realized I had to stop," he stated at a press conference during the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic, according to Variety. "I had been working pretty hard for almost 60 years, and I did not want to be one of those people who dropped dead on the set. I have no real intentions of going back. I say I'm not retired because if something special came up, I'd go back, but otherwise, no," he added.

Source: Mega The pair share two kids.