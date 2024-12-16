Catwoman Jocelyn Wildenstein Seen With Fiancé Lloyd Klein in Paris After Claiming She's 'Never' Had Plastic Surgery: Photos
Jocelyn Wildenstein was seen with her fiancé, Lloyd Klein, in Paris in mid-December — only a few weeks after she claimed she's "never" gotten plastic surgery despite her drastic transformation over the years.
The socialite, 84, looked chic as she wore a dark fur coat and matching hat.
As OK! previously reported, Wildenstein, who has made headlines for her jaw-dropping look, spoke about her appearance last month.
“I haven't had plastic surgery, I am scared of what can happen and I don't like to have something heavy, sometimes it is a bit heavy and terrible,” she told The Sun on Tuesday, November 26.
“I don't like the Botox. Everyone has a different reaction to it. I have had Botox only twice. I don't know if I am allergic, but when I had it, it did not go well with me,” she added. “'It was not a good result, my face swelled up.”
Wildenstein also added that she's never "had fillers."
"Some of my friends tried them and weren’t happy with the results," she said.
Known as "Catwoman" due to her feline-like features, she gained media attention in the 1990s during her high-profile divorce from billionaire art dealer Alec Wildenstein.
Alec claimed he and Jocelyn both got some of their respective first plastic surgeries together about a year after they got married, Vanity Fair reported.
Jocelyn still continued to get procedures, later claiming that she got facelift surgeries because Alec "hates to be with old people."
The two eventually split in 1997.
"We were doing a lot of things and working in the arts together, which is a lovely job to do. We were also building a lot in Africa, so we had a great time together," she told Paper. "And I don't know, you think you know a person, and then suddenly something happens and it's not the same person at all anymore, and you have a hard time believing they could change so much. You see such a different side."
However, Jocelyn and Lloyd, who began dating in 2003, are enjoying their time together.
"I had a lot of fun," she said of her life post-divorce from Alec. "I found freedom, and instead of having to behave according to a program, I could suddenly have the freedom to appreciate it."