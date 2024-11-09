Cameron Diaz Felt 'Pressure to Get Botox' During Successful Career But 'Hated How It Changed Her Face': Source
Cameron Diaz is glad she never fell victim to peer pressure.
According to an insider, the Charlie's Angels actress, 52, is thanking her lucky stars she never got addicted to getting injectables in her face at the height of her Hollywood career while everyone around her was.
"It’s no secret Cameron used to get a little bit of work, just like everybody else in her industry she was under pressure to get Botox and all that stuff," a source spilled. "But she hated how it changed her face and swore off it years ago and it’s really paid off because she looks fantastic and very natural, unlike a lot of her peers."
Diaz, who shares daughter Raddix, 4, and son Cardinal, 7 months, with her husband, Benji Madden, "feels quite sorry for some of those peers that she’s still in touch with when she meets them for lunch and sees their faces contorted, full of fillers and looking puffy and weird."
Despite staying away from doing anything drastic to her appearance, the Annie actress looks better than ever. "Everyone has noticed Cameron's happy healthy glow, and she always credits her laidback lifestyle out of the spotlight," the insider added. "For the most part she's totally over Hollywood, and all the superficiality."
Diaz also credits taking "care of herself from the inside out" for her natural radiance. "She accepts that she is going to age and doesn’t try to stay frozen in time. She eats a very healthy whole foods diet but doesn’t deprive herself, she just makes good choices," the source noted.
"When she wants a dessert, she makes sure it’s made with quality organic ingredients. That’s why her wine brand is organic, she really believes in avoiding pesticides and toxic chemicals," the insider continued.
While the blonde beauty does get "regular facials" and "laser treatments" for maintenance, she's "not pumping her face with Botox or filler, she’s very against that."
In recent years, the Bad Teacher star has ditched Hollywood and filmmaking to focus on her family and her other business ventures. "For me, it was just something I had to do,” Diaz admitted during Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit last month.
"It felt like something I had to do to reclaim my own life. And I just really didn’t care about anything else," she said. "Nobody’s opinion, nobody’s success, no one’s offer, no one’s anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have. It really comes to: What are you passionate about? For me, it was to build my family."
