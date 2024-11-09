Cameron Diaz Felt 'Pressure to Get Botox' During Successful Career But 'Hated How It Changed Her Face': Source

"It’s no secret Cameron used to get a little bit of work, just like everybody else in her industry she was under pressure to get Botox and all that stuff," a source spilled. "But she hated how it changed her face and swore off it years ago and it’s really paid off because she looks fantastic and very natural, unlike a lot of her peers."

Diaz, who shares daughter Raddix, 4, and son Cardinal, 7 months, with her husband, Benji Madden, "feels quite sorry for some of those peers that she’s still in touch with when she meets them for lunch and sees their faces contorted, full of fillers and looking puffy and weird."