Jocelyn Wildenstein's Shocking Take! Catwoman Claims She's Never Had 'Plastic Surgery' and Hates Botox Despite Dramatic Transformation
Jocelyn Wildenstein is doubling down on her claim that her dramatic transformation is all natural!
“I haven't had plastic surgery, I am scared of what can happen and I don't like to have something heavy, sometimes it is a bit heavy and terrible,” the Swiss socialite claimed in an interview with a news outlet on Tuesday, November 26.
“I don't like the Botox. Everyone has a different reaction to it. I have had Botox only twice. I don't know if I am allergic, but when I had it, it did not go well with me,” she added. “'It was not a good result, my face swelled up.”
Known as "Catwoman" due to her feline-like features, she gained media attention in the 1990s during her high-profile divorce from billionaire art dealer Alec Wildenstein.
During the interview, she revealed that she learned about the risks of cosmetic procedures from her pals' experiences.
"I’ve never had fillers. Some of my friends tried them and weren’t happy with the results," she said.
This isn't the first time Jocelyn insisted that her look is au naturel.
"If I show you pictures of my grandmother, what you see is these eyes — cat eyes — and high cheekbones," she said in an article published by Vanity Fair in 1998.
However, the throwback photos seem to tell a different story.
In August, she posted a throwback snap of herself cradling her daughter. The shot showed off her original features — a sharp jawline, full lips, high cheekbones and a smooth face, a stark contrast to her current look.
Reports suggest Jocelyn began her transformation due to requests from her late ex-husband, who wanted her to resemble a lynx — but she wasn’t the only one undergoing procedures at the time.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The same article revealed that Alec also had plastic surgery during their troubled marriage. After they tied the knot in 1978, the couple even allegedly underwent "his-and-her plastic surgeries" because of Jocelyn's demand.
At some point, Alec thought that the changes were already too much.
“She was crazy,” Alec vented at the time. “I would always find out last. She was thinking that she could fix her face like a piece of furniture. Skin does not work that way. But she wouldn’t listen.”
Recently, a post on X compared two photos of Jocelyn, one from 1957 and another from 2024.
Fans were quick to comment on her “messed up” physical tweaks.
“She used to be very pretty — it's a mental illness for sure — and too much money,” one user wrote, while another remarked, “What a shame. She was such a beautiful young woman.”
A third even posted an four-grid collage of her evolution throughout the years, writing, “Accept that your body and face change when you get older. A plastic face does not make you more beautiful. Do not forget that beauty comes from the inside not from the outside.”
The Sun interviewed Jocelyn and reported on Alec's requests.