'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein, Known for Extreme Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dead at 84
Jocelyn Wildenstein, the socialite who was known to be obsessed with plastic surgery, has died at 84 years old.
Her partner, Lloyd Klein, reportedly told AFP that the star, known as "Catwoman," died of a pulmonary embolism in a Parisian palace on Tuesday, December 31, a news outlet reported.
"Her partner Lloyd Klein is saddened to announce the death of Jocelyn Wildensetein in Paris," the statement read.
As OK! previously reported, Wildenstein was seen out and about in Paris just weeks ago — only a few weeks after she claimed she's "never" gotten plastic surgery despite her drastic transformation over the years.
“I haven't had plastic surgery, I am scared of what can happen and I don't like to have something heavy, sometimes it is a bit heavy and terrible,” she told The Sun on Tuesday, November 26.
“I don't like the Botox. Everyone has a different reaction to it. I have had Botox only twice. I don't know if I am allergic, but when I had it, it did not go well with me,” she added. “'It was not a good result, my face swelled up.”
Wildenstein also added that she's never "had fillers."
"Some of my friends tried them and weren’t happy with the results," she said.
She made headlines in the 1990s during her high-profile divorce from billionaire art dealer Alec Wildenstein.
Alec claimed he and Jocelyn both got some of their respective first plastic surgeries together about a year after they got married, Vanity Fair reported.
Jocelyn still continued to get procedures, later claiming that she got facelift surgeries because Alec "hates to be with old people."
The two eventually parted ways in 1997.
"We were doing a lot of things and working in the arts together, which is a lovely job to do. We were also building a lot in Africa, so we had a great time together," she told Paper. "And I don't know, you think you know a person, and then suddenly something happens and it's not the same person at all anymore, and you have a hard time believing they could change so much. You see such a different side."
After ending her marriage with Alec, who died in 2008 at the age of 67, she began dating Lloyd in 2003.
Though they went through some ups downs, they were still together up until her passing.
Jocelyn is survived by her daughter Diane.
