Anthony Anderson Slams Hollywood's Ozempic Weight Loss Trend As It's 'Creating A Shortage For Those Of Us Who Need It'
Anthony Anderson weighed in on how Hollywood is using Ozempic to lose weight fast.
In a new interview, the actor, 52, who was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2002, is hoping "this trend will stop," as it is affecting him.
"I will say this, it's creating a shortage for those of us who need the medicine that we need and not for weight loss issues, but for our health," he shared.
As of late, Hollywood and TikTok stars are turning to Ozempic to slim down, even though the drug is marketed to treat Type 2 diabetes.
As OK! previously reported, the black-ish star sparked concern when he was seen with a noticeably slim figure.
"Hey hey!!! I’m on set today with Kelly Clarkson! One of the things we talked about is an issue that I’m super passionate about – the link between type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Did you know that people living with type 2 diabetes have an up to 4x greater risk of stroke, heart attack or cardiovascular death? Crazy, right?! It’s so important to stay educated so be sure to tune in!" the actor, 52, captioned a photo of himself wearing a white T-shirt and black pants while pointing to a sign that read, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Tuesday, January 31.
He added, "Visit GetRealAboutDiabetes.com to learn more about what YOU can do to keep yourself and loved ones safe. ❤️ #Ad #NovoAmbassador#GetRealAboutDiabetes #justakidfromcompton#huskyandhealthy."
People immediately took to the comments section to ask what was going on with the Golden Globe nominee.
One person wrote, "You're so small! Whoa!" while another said, "Don't look well."
A third person said, "You lost a lot of weight. I hope you're OK?"
Others defended Anderson and pointed out that Chadwick Boseman also lost weight before anyone knew he was battling cancer. "When will y'all learn to shut up when it comes to addressing people's weight? Y'all type of people did the same thing to Chadwick and then he passed because he was sick. Keep them negative comments to yourself."
